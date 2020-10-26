Glancing Back for Oct. 26

100 years ago,
Oct. 26, 1920
CHARLESTON — Officers for the Farmers Institute of Coles County have been elected. The new officers are F.F. Homann, North Okaw, president; J.C. Pennell, vice president, Humboldt; Edgar Riley, secretary-treasurer, Lerna; G.B. Goble, Home Bureau director, Charleston... MATTOON — Up to this morning, 1.81 inches of rain had fallen this week. The ground is getting well soaked up, so that Monday night the water rose 4 inches in the Paradise Reservoir, making the height this morning 6 feet 8 inches below the spillway... CHARLESTON — Rachael Greaves, 14-year-old daughter of Mrs. Lelia F. Greaves of Grayville, was awarded damages in Coles County Circuit Court to the amount of $6,000 against the Illinois Central Railroad for the loss of a leg in an accident at Neoga in June 1919. The girl was at a street crossing when she was struck by a work train, this train backing up without giving a warning. The girl was in Neoga visiting friends.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Residence halls at Eastern Illinois University may have the option, effective Nov. 6, to have as many as five open houses a week, according to Glenn Williams, vice president for student affairs. Three of the open houses, or visits, may be on the weekend and two during the week. Hours will be from 1 p.m. to 15 minutes before women must be in their dorms. Each residence hall council will decide how many visitations it wants per week and how many hours a visitation will last. The new guidelines were the result of negotiations the student-administration guidelines committee and Williams... MATTOON — A building permit was obtained today for construction of an additional 40 rooms on the east side of the Mattoon Holiday Inn. The permit was obtained by contractor L.J. Swingler & Sons of Teutopolis. The cost was listed at $140,000.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Continuing a year of milestones at Eastern Illinois University, the student body made history this week by electing the first-ever Black Homecoming king. Also, for the first time in the school's history, a majority of the members of the Homecoming Court are Black. Arnold Pulliam is the history-making king of Homecoming in EIU's 100th year. Both male and female freshman attendants also are Black students. The Homecoming queen is white, Gina Zamboni. In 1973, Black candidate Diane Williams was elected queen but later stripped of the crown after charges of election violations... CHARLESTON — Four special guests plan to "drop in" on fans attending Eastern Illinois University's Homecoming football game Saturday. The foursome won't be arriving by car or train, but by parachute. They are members of the U.S. Army "Silver Wings" Command Exhibition Parachute Team from Fort Benning, Ga. The paratroopers will descend 10,000 feet from a Blackhawk helicopter from the Illinois National Guard, landing immediately after the National Anthem and prior to kickoff of the game between the Panthers and Illinois State University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!