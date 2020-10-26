Glancing Back for Oct. 26

CHARLESTON — Officers for the Farmers Institute of Coles County have been elected. The new officers are F.F. Homann, North Okaw, president; J.C. Pennell, vice president, Humboldt; Edgar Riley, secretary-treasurer, Lerna; G.B. Goble, Home Bureau director, Charleston... MATTOON — Up to this morning, 1.81 inches of rain had fallen this week. The ground is getting well soaked up, so that Monday night the water rose 4 inches in the Paradise Reservoir, making the height this morning 6 feet 8 inches below the spillway... CHARLESTON — Rachael Greaves, 14-year-old daughter of Mrs. Lelia F. Greaves of Grayville, was awarded damages in Coles County Circuit Court to the amount of $6,000 against the Illinois Central Railroad for the loss of a leg in an accident at Neoga in June 1919. The girl was at a street crossing when she was struck by a work train, this train backing up without giving a warning. The girl was in Neoga visiting friends.

CHARLESTON — Residence halls at Eastern Illinois University may have the option, effective Nov. 6, to have as many as five open houses a week, according to Glenn Williams, vice president for student affairs. Three of the open houses, or visits, may be on the weekend and two during the week. Hours will be from 1 p.m. to 15 minutes before women must be in their dorms. Each residence hall council will decide how many visitations it wants per week and how many hours a visitation will last. The new guidelines were the result of negotiations the student-administration guidelines committee and Williams... MATTOON — A building permit was obtained today for construction of an additional 40 rooms on the east side of the Mattoon Holiday Inn. The permit was obtained by contractor L.J. Swingler & Sons of Teutopolis. The cost was listed at $140,000.