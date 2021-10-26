Glancing Back for Oct. 26

MATTOON — Each succeeding meeting of the Mattoon City Council is confronted with a new report of the finance committee with available finances for the remainder of the fiscal year. The current balance of “cash on hand and possible anticipations” in the fire fund is $2,609.01, against which there is a monthly drag of $1,375. That is income for less than two months while there are six months before the beginning of the next fiscal year in May 1922. The building and grounds fund has a balance of $1.07. There is little more than three months’ rations in the police fund. At each meeting, some member of the council insists the time has come to do something… MATTOON — Any fine days in autumn are called Indian Summer by those who do not know when that season really comes. In reality, Indian Summer is in November. One of the best descriptions is given in the National Intelligencer of Nov. 26, 1857. It says pleasant weather usually occurring about the middle of November is called Indian Summer from the custom of the Indians using this delightful time for harvesting their crops. Tradition is the Indians had the custom to say they always had a second summer of nine days to get the crops in… MATTOON — With the death of about 2,000 hogs from cholera in the west half of Coles County in the last 30 days, and an average of 100 new cases reported daily, the situation has assumed rather serious aspects, according to a local veterinarian. One prominent farmer near Mattoon is reported to have lost 60 hogs from a field of 75. The situation was allowed to reach its current serious proportions due to the failure of manufacturers of cholera serum to get their product on the market in sufficient quantities. It is now possible, however, local veterinarians to secure all the serum needed.