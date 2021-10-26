Glancing Back for Oct. 26

100 years ago,
Oct. 26, 1921
MATTOON — Each succeeding meeting of the Mattoon City Council is confronted with a new report of the finance committee with available finances for the remainder of the fiscal year. The current balance of “cash on hand and possible anticipations” in the fire fund is $2,609.01, against which there is a monthly drag of $1,375. That is income for less than two months while there are six months before the beginning of the next fiscal year in May 1922. The building and grounds fund has a balance of $1.07. There is little more than three months’ rations in the police fund. At each meeting, some member of the council insists the time has come to do something… MATTOON — Any fine days in autumn are called Indian Summer by those who do not know when that season really comes. In reality, Indian Summer is in November. One of the best descriptions is given in the National Intelligencer of Nov. 26, 1857. It says pleasant weather usually occurring about the middle of November is called Indian Summer from the custom of the Indians using this delightful time for harvesting their crops. Tradition is the Indians had the custom to say they always had a second summer of nine days to get the crops in… MATTOON — With the death of about 2,000 hogs from cholera in the west half of Coles County in the last 30 days, and an average of 100 new cases reported daily, the situation has assumed rather serious aspects, according to a local veterinarian. One prominent farmer near Mattoon is reported to have lost 60 hogs from a field of 75. The situation was allowed to reach its current serious proportions due to the failure of manufacturers of cholera serum to get their product on the market in sufficient quantities. It is now possible, however, local veterinarians to secure all the serum needed.
50 years ago, 1971
GREENUP — The Cumberland County Farm Bureau board of directors last night endorsed the Lincoln Lake project during a citizens’ meeting at the Dutch Pantry restaurant. The Coles County and Douglas County Farm Bureau boards have gone on record in opposition to the project as presently planned. Greenup Mayor Wilmer “Bill” Easton, speaking in support of the lake, said it’s time that those in Cumberland County with flooding issues speak up in support of Lincoln Lake. George Gettinger, executive director of the Wabash Valley Association, said flooding causes about $4 million damage to the Embarras Basin each year and this will continue without Lincoln Lake… MATTOON — Although national census figures show there are more females than males in the country, enrollment at Mattoon High School has an even division among boys and girls in the sophomore class — 223 of each… TOLEDO — Mike Easton has been elected president of the newly formed 4-H/FFA Gun Safety Club for Cumberland County. Other officers of the 37-member club include Mike Saathoff, vice president; and Ray Moses, secretary-treasurer. Ken Hart, gun safety instructor with the Illinois Department of Conservation and the Cumberland County conservation officer, will provide detailed information on guns, ammunition and safety. The club will hold a trap this Saturday.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – The former manager of the Coles County Animal Shelter pleaded guilty yesterday to charges that she took several thousand dollars from the shelter. The charges allege that she took between $10,000 and $100,000 from the shelter between Jan. 1, 1988, and when she resigned in December 1995. The special prosecutor told Judge Ashton Waller that Steidinger entered a “blind plea” of guilty with the only requirement that the prosecutor not seek jail time at sentencing. A statement by Steidinger to Illinois State Police admitting she took an average of $200 a month from 1988 to 1995 would have been entered into evidence had there been a trial... CHARLESTON — The Charleston Alcohol Task Force recently statistics on Coles County alcohol-related driving incidents in the county. The information is from July 1, 1995, to June 30 of this year. During the year, 341 DUI citations were issued in Coles County, 59 to females and 292 to males. Fifty-five percent of arrests were from Charleston police, 14 percent from Coles County Sheriff’s Department and 10 percent from Mattoon police. During the year there were 50 accidents that resulted in a DUI citation. There were no fatalities in the period. The average blood alcohol content for all DUI citations was .150 for females and .157 for males. The legal limit is .008.