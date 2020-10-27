Glancing Back for Oct. 27

100 years ago,
Oct. 27, 1920
MATTOON — Local merchants were "worked" on Tuesday by one of the slickest swindlers who have visited Mattoon in some time. Goods were bought and cash was obtained, and in return were left a number of worthless checks. Goods, including a hat, purse, dresses, raincoat, candy, cakes and some cash were secured, amounting to about $60, and then the fair swindler disappeared. Checks given for the goods were signed "Elizabeth Smith," "Helen Swanson" and "Helen Alabaugh." The "worked" merchants were Orenstein's, Hilsabeck's, Pugh's Grocery, Cokendolpher's and Roth's. The swindler was a young woman, evidently about 17 years of age... MATTOON — Through the efforts of state Sen. John R. Hamilton, with the state fish commission, Paradise Reservoir is to have a big fish commission this fall. According to a message received by Superintendent Claude L. James, a representative of the state will reach Mattoon sometime tonight with his fish car, and it will have about 5,000 specimens of bass, channel cat and crappie. Most of these fish are obtained from the lakes of Wisconsin and in the Illinois River.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Special rededication services will be held at the First Assembly of God Church, 11th and Prairie, Sunday in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the local congregation's founding. Rev. E.M. Clark of Carlinville, district superintendent of the Assemblies of God, will be featured speaker. The First Assembly of God Church was organized in 1920 by Rev. A.W. Kortkamp and was first located at 14th and Broadway. It began with 24 charter members... CHARLESTON — The Coles County chapter of the American Red Cross has been awarded the regional plaque for "the most dramatic increase in blood donor production over the past six years," it was announced yesterday. The Missouri-Illinois Regional Blood program award came as the chapter prepared for the annual fall blood drive, which began today at Eastern Illinois University. Officials credit the increase to the activity of the EIU recruitment committee. The current blood drive has a goal of 900 pints for the three-day drive at the University Union.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Days before a trial was scheduled to begin, the negligence lawsuit filed by the mother of hit-and-run victim Crystal June Melton has been settled. Mary Melton filed the suit against Logan Davis, whose stolen car hit and killed June Melton while she was riding her bicycle in Charleston on March 12, 1992. Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks, who represented Davis in the case, confirmed that a settlement had been reached and said it contained no admission of liability on the part of Davis or the car dealership where he works. Melton and her attorney, Ron Tulin, both declined to comment on the settlement. About two years after the fatal incident, police arrested a man, Eddy D. Forrest, who later pleaded guilty to driving the car that struck Melton. He is currently serving a prison sentence... MATTOON — A 24-hour Relay for Life is planned Nov. 3-4 to celebrate the lives of those who have, and those who are, battling cancer. The event at Coles County Memorial Airport also is an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. It's a chance for families who have lost loved ones to cancer to celebrate those lives. Cancer survivors also are invited to participate.
