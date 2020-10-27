Glancing Back for Oct. 27

CHARLESTON — Days before a trial was scheduled to begin, the negligence lawsuit filed by the mother of hit-and-run victim Crystal June Melton has been settled. Mary Melton filed the suit against Logan Davis, whose stolen car hit and killed June Melton while she was riding her bicycle in Charleston on March 12, 1992. Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks, who represented Davis in the case, confirmed that a settlement had been reached and said it contained no admission of liability on the part of Davis or the car dealership where he works. Melton and her attorney, Ron Tulin, both declined to comment on the settlement. About two years after the fatal incident, police arrested a man, Eddy D. Forrest, who later pleaded guilty to driving the car that struck Melton. He is currently serving a prison sentence... MATTOON — A 24-hour Relay for Life is planned Nov. 3-4 to celebrate the lives of those who have, and those who are, battling cancer. The event at Coles County Memorial Airport also is an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. It's a chance for families who have lost loved ones to cancer to celebrate those lives. Cancer survivors also are invited to participate.