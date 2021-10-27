Glancing Back for Oct. 27

CHAMPAIGN — Alvah A. Randall, former president of the Champaign Produce Corp. and a former Mattoon man, is under arrest at Seattle, Wash., after being declared missing from Champaign since September 1920. Randall is wanted by Champaign authorities in connection with a shortage of funds at the produce company. Mr. Randall went to Champaign from Mattoon, where he was connected with the Legg Poultry Company… MATTOON — Those who claim to know say that Charlie Chaplin, the famous comedian, passed through Mattoon Tuesday evening on the Big Four Railroad train No. 19 on his way to Los Angeles, following an extended tour of Europe. With him, says the report, were two secretaries and others to see that Charlie’s comfort was not neglected. At the Big Four ticket office today it was stated that if Charlie passed through the city at that time, nothing was known about it there… CHARLESTON — One of the most thrilling golf foursomes of the season was played at Charleston Country Club Tuesday. John M. White, Albert G. Frommel, Scott Rogers and Clyde Keith joined in an effort to make scores which could be considered flirtations with Miss Par. Scores will show that Mr. Tuff Bogey need have no fears for a time, at least, that any of the four will come between him and the aforesaid Miss Par. It is only fair to say it was Mr. Keith’s first time with a club in his hand and that Rogers had to play with a cumbersome coat adorning his noble shoulders and arms as well as extending down to cover the seat of his trousers which protested against such undue strain by giving way on the first hole. The standard set by Miss Par for nine holes is 35. The challengers’ scores were Rogers 63, Keith 90, Frommel 63 and White 50.