Glancing Back for Oct. 27

100 years ago,
Oct. 27, 1921
CHAMPAIGN — Alvah A. Randall, former president of the Champaign Produce Corp. and a former Mattoon man, is under arrest at Seattle, Wash., after being declared missing from Champaign since September 1920. Randall is wanted by Champaign authorities in connection with a shortage of funds at the produce company. Mr. Randall went to Champaign from Mattoon, where he was connected with the Legg Poultry Company… MATTOON — Those who claim to know say that Charlie Chaplin, the famous comedian, passed through Mattoon Tuesday evening on the Big Four Railroad train No. 19 on his way to Los Angeles, following an extended tour of Europe. With him, says the report, were two secretaries and others to see that Charlie’s comfort was not neglected. At the Big Four ticket office today it was stated that if Charlie passed through the city at that time, nothing was known about it there… CHARLESTON — One of the most thrilling golf foursomes of the season was played at Charleston Country Club Tuesday. John M. White, Albert G. Frommel, Scott Rogers and Clyde Keith joined in an effort to make scores which could be considered flirtations with Miss Par. Scores will show that Mr. Tuff Bogey need have no fears for a time, at least, that any of the four will come between him and the aforesaid Miss Par. It is only fair to say it was Mr. Keith’s first time with a club in his hand and that Rogers had to play with a cumbersome coat adorning his noble shoulders and arms as well as extending down to cover the seat of his trousers which protested against such undue strain by giving way on the first hole. The standard set by Miss Par for nine holes is 35. The challengers’ scores were Rogers 63, Keith 90, Frommel 63 and White 50.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club has pledged $5,000 to help finance Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the new area hospital to be constructed on Illinois Route 16 between Mattoon and Charleston. The club’s pledge will be paid at the rate of $1,000 a year for five years. Ed Collings, Lions Club president, presented the initial pledge to Melvin C. Lockard, general chairman of the fund-raising campaign. Local efforts to raise $2.5 million will help pay for the $11 million hospital. Lockard said local pledges have now topped $1 million… CHARLESTON — Denny Stewart, 25, of Charleston has been hired at a salary of $12,500 as project director of the East Central Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. Stewart was selected by a five-member commission consisting of Tom Larson, Charleston police chief; Leo Biggs, Casey; Robert Woods, Paris; Glen Neal, Toledo; and Robert Hausmann, Paris. Stewart, recently discharged from the Army, was attending part-time at Eastern Illinois University… MATTOON — Archie Campbell, star and writer for the “Hee Haw” television show, will be the featured speaker at the harvest dinner of the Mattoon Association of Commerce on Nov. 10. Campbell, who grew up in a small Tennessee community, is one of three main writers for the popular CBS TV show. He went to Nashville in 1958 where he joined the Grand Ole Opry.
25 years ago, 1996
