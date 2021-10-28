Glancing Back for Oct. 28: New hospital to include room for future expansion

100 years ago,
Oct. 28, 1921
MATTOON — A.C. Loomis, who has the contract for the concrete construction at the reservoir, where the Mattoon Water Board is raising the dam about three feet to increase the capacity of the water supply, has finished about 80 percent of the concrete work at the new spillway, the raising of the old spillway and the paving of the channel leading from the spillway to the outlet of the Little Wabash River. His work will be finished about Nov. 10. Harry Powell has about 50 percent of his work done. He is beginning to fill in the old spillway. He has finished with the main earthen dam and has about three feet more to add. Rainy weather has delayed Mr. Powell’s work… MATTOON — There have been 42 cases of diphtheria reported for the month of October by the Mattoon Health Department, with one fatality resulting, according to Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer. Although four new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, a greater number of cases were discharged. About 20 cases are now quarantined… MATTOON — Shelbyville and Charleston are both making extensive plans for celebrating Halloween. It is a very sensible arrangement, and should have been taken up by Mattoon years ago, but for some reason has never found favor here. The two named communities are having celebrations in the business district, thus attracting people to the center of town, and consequently the fervor of the celebrants is not spread all over the city. Rowdyism is reduced to the minimum because police can be in attendance.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will initially have 200 beds, but could be expanded to 440 beds by the future addition of three more floors to the three-story patient tower. Plans include space for a future mental health building adjacent to the health center. William Hurlburt, administrator of Mattoon Memorial Hospital, said the rest of the 75-acre site might be used in the future for doctors’ offices and clinics, nursing homes and other health-related facilities… MATTOON — A fashion show titled “Fashion Above the Clouds” was presented on an Ozark DC9 jet yesterday afternoon as it winged its way from Springfield to Mattoon for the opening of the new Myers Brothers department store at the Cross County Mall. Ten representatives of architectural and clothing firms, plus some Springfield-area news media were aboard the plane to see the fashion show. Once at the mall, architect Norman Oliver explained the unique features of the Myers Brothers mall store.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — You may have noticed there is something missing along area highways — litter. The cleaner, prettier highways are the result of efforts by local civic organizations involved in the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program. Local groups involved in the new Adopt-A-Highway program include the Mattoon, Charleston and Coles County Sunrise Rotary Clubs, Mattoon Kiwanis, Boy Scout Troop No. 152, Eastern Illinois University’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and Christian Campus House. The idea for the local highway cleanups was the idea of Mike Martin of the Mattoon Rotary Club who had seen signs for the program in the Decatur area… CHARLESTON — The overall winner in the annual Charleston Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade and Costume Contest was Annie Kincade, 11, daughter of Bob and Therese Kincade of Charleston. Kincade was the overall winner with her costume as a waitress. Other first-place winners were Amie Hargis, 7-9 age range; Ciara Bowes, 4-6 age range; and Peyton Sledge, newborn to 3 age range.