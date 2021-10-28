Glancing Back for Oct. 28: New hospital to include room for future expansion

MATTOON — A.C. Loomis, who has the contract for the concrete construction at the reservoir, where the Mattoon Water Board is raising the dam about three feet to increase the capacity of the water supply, has finished about 80 percent of the concrete work at the new spillway, the raising of the old spillway and the paving of the channel leading from the spillway to the outlet of the Little Wabash River. His work will be finished about Nov. 10. Harry Powell has about 50 percent of his work done. He is beginning to fill in the old spillway. He has finished with the main earthen dam and has about three feet more to add. Rainy weather has delayed Mr. Powell’s work… MATTOON — There have been 42 cases of diphtheria reported for the month of October by the Mattoon Health Department, with one fatality resulting, according to Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer. Although four new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, a greater number of cases were discharged. About 20 cases are now quarantined… MATTOON — Shelbyville and Charleston are both making extensive plans for celebrating Halloween. It is a very sensible arrangement, and should have been taken up by Mattoon years ago, but for some reason has never found favor here. The two named communities are having celebrations in the business district, thus attracting people to the center of town, and consequently the fervor of the celebrants is not spread all over the city. Rowdyism is reduced to the minimum because police can be in attendance.