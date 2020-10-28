Glancing Back for Oct. 28

MATTOON — The efficacy of prayer in healing was testified to last night at the service at the Broadway Church by a number of people who had been "healed" in the past and by those "healed" last night. Among the latter was David Beals, a justice of the peace at Toledo. Mr. Beals has been severely afflicted with rheumatism for 10 years, he stated, and of late had been scarcely able to get about at all. Mr. Beals was assisted to the church platform with considerable difficulty, but after the "healing" prayer, he walked briskly about, then walked to the edge of the platform and jumped off as spry as a boy, his face illuminated with joy. He was among the 32 people who came to seek relief from their ailments... MATTOON — In railroad news today, Illinois Central Railroad yard clerk Ernest Scott has returned from a two weeks vacation in Michigan, Wisconsin and Chicago. D.J. McCarthy will take a trip to Mexico in the near future. Conductor M. O'Dea is going soon to join his family in Florida. He expects to be gone three months. An extra coach on Train No. 310 tomorrow will accommodate the Indiana University football team to Indianapolis... CHARLESTON — Voters who cannot be at home on Election Day may make application to their county clerk and cast their ballots wherever they happen to be by following certain prescribed forms. Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston has received around 100 of these applications and expects many more. They will vote by mail.