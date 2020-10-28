Glancing Back for Oct. 28

100 years ago,
Oct. 28, 1920
MATTOON — The efficacy of prayer in healing was testified to last night at the service at the Broadway Church by a number of people who had been "healed" in the past and by those "healed" last night. Among the latter was David Beals, a justice of the peace at Toledo. Mr. Beals has been severely afflicted with rheumatism for 10 years, he stated, and of late had been scarcely able to get about at all. Mr. Beals was assisted to the church platform with considerable difficulty, but after the "healing" prayer, he walked briskly about, then walked to the edge of the platform and jumped off as spry as a boy, his face illuminated with joy. He was among the 32 people who came to seek relief from their ailments... MATTOON — In railroad news today, Illinois Central Railroad yard clerk Ernest Scott has returned from a two weeks vacation in Michigan, Wisconsin and Chicago. D.J. McCarthy will take a trip to Mexico in the near future. Conductor M. O'Dea is going soon to join his family in Florida. He expects to be gone three months. An extra coach on Train No. 310 tomorrow will accommodate the Indiana University football team to Indianapolis... CHARLESTON — Voters who cannot be at home on Election Day may make application to their county clerk and cast their ballots wherever they happen to be by following certain prescribed forms. Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston has received around 100 of these applications and expects many more. They will vote by mail.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The Mattoon Human Relations Commission plans to apply for a loan to finance construction of low-cost housing in Mattoon. The commission, an independent organization not affiliated with any government agency, is expected to create a not-for-profit housing group at its Dec. 1 meeting. C.J. Crooks, housing coordinator for Gov. Ogilvie's human resources office, told the commission last night that 21 steps must be taken before a loan is made available... MATTOON — An undetermined amount of money was taken in an armed robbery about 5:30 p.m. yesterday at Taylor's IGA supermarket at 14th and DeWitt. Carroll Birdsong, store manager, told police a white man in his mid to late 30s entered the back office with what appeared to be a pistol. He said he wanted money. The two men then went to the front office. The store was crowded with customers at the time and the man concealed the weapon, Birdsong said. Money was placed in a paper sack and the man left by the front door.
25 years ago, 1995
LERNA — Several children required medical attention after two school buses were involved in an accident yesterday morning. Both buses were eastbound on Lerna Road at the intersection with South Fourth Street about 8 a.m. when one bus struck the rear of the other. Jamie L. Easton, 16, of Lerna, a Charleston High School student, was taken by ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The hospital treated 14 other students brought in later by private vehicles. Injuries included neck strains and bumps and bruises but no serious injuries, such as bleeding or fractures, a hospital official said. Sheryl L. Brown, driver of the rear bus, told a Coles County sheriff's deputy that wet pavement prevented her from stopping in time... MATTOON — Two Mattoon travel agencies have merged into one. The Mattoon Travel Center on Broadway Avenue merged with Cross County Travel at the Cross County Mall. The agencies will operate as one from the mall. The new owners are Kelly and Moynell Tucker of Effingham, who have owned Cross County Travel. Marilyn and Barry Bullington are owners of Mattoon Travel. Marilyn is one of two employees of that agency who will transfer to the mall location.
