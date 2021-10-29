Glancing Back for Oct. 29: Unexpected passenger stows away in family car

MATTOON – N.V. Bratton, treasurer of the Mattoon Chautauqua Association, has made his report for the 1921 season. In connection with his report, Mr. Bratton shows that 2,200 tickets for 1922 have been sold. For the season just completed, receipts were $4,709. After expenses, the balance going forward for next year’s Chautauqua is $382.93… MATTOON – Improvements costing in the neighborhood of $9,000 are now under way at the IOOF Old Folks’ Home. Among the improvements which will enhance the beauty of the entrance to the grounds are ornamental gates, which come through the generosity of the state encampment. An additional generator is being installed in the power house at a cost of about $5,000, while a 15-inch sewer is being put in at a cost of about $4,000. The home was established 22 years ago, since which time it has taken in and cared for about 800 old folks. Presently, there are 170 men and women who are enjoying its comforts. There is a waiting list of 25…WINDSOR – Frank Rose, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Rose, is the hero in the latest “lost boy” story. Frank, knowing that his father had the car all ready to go to work in Mattoon, decided he wanted to go too. Dressed only in his rompers, without hat, shoes or stockings, he climbed into the car and lay down in back. His father, in his haste to get away, did not see the lad and went to Mattoon, parking his car and going into his office. After an hour had passed, Mr. Rose happened to look out the office window and there saw little Frank taking in the sights. In the meantime, Mrs. Rose and the neighbors were searching high and low for the boy. Mr. Rose telephoned home, ending the commotion. Master Frank said he did not get cold, but said it had been a “jolty ride.”