Glancing Back for Oct. 29: Unexpected passenger stows away in family car

100 years ago,
Oct. 29, 1921
MATTOON – N.V. Bratton, treasurer of the Mattoon Chautauqua Association, has made his report for the 1921 season. In connection with his report, Mr. Bratton shows that 2,200 tickets for 1922 have been sold. For the season just completed, receipts were $4,709. After expenses, the balance going forward for next year’s Chautauqua is $382.93… MATTOON – Improvements costing in the neighborhood of $9,000 are now under way at the IOOF Old Folks’ Home. Among the improvements which will enhance the beauty of the entrance to the grounds are ornamental gates, which come through the generosity of the state encampment. An additional generator is being installed in the power house at a cost of about $5,000, while a 15-inch sewer is being put in at a cost of about $4,000. The home was established 22 years ago, since which time it has taken in and cared for about 800 old folks. Presently, there are 170 men and women who are enjoying its comforts. There is a waiting list of 25…WINDSOR – Frank Rose, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Rose, is the hero in the latest “lost boy” story. Frank, knowing that his father had the car all ready to go to work in Mattoon, decided he wanted to go too. Dressed only in his rompers, without hat, shoes or stockings, he climbed into the car and lay down in back. His father, in his haste to get away, did not see the lad and went to Mattoon, parking his car and going into his office. After an hour had passed, Mr. Rose happened to look out the office window and there saw little Frank taking in the sights. In the meantime, Mrs. Rose and the neighbors were searching high and low for the boy. Mr. Rose telephoned home, ending the commotion. Master Frank said he did not get cold, but said it had been a “jolty ride.”
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON – A management consulting firm has been hired to assist Charleston Community Hospital in its transition from an acute-care hospital to a long-term care facility. The A.T. Kearney Co. of Chicago has been hired by the board of directors of the Charleston-Mattoon Area Planning Council. Richard Anthony Lumpkin, president of the planning council, said the move is one more step toward development of a comprehensive plan for health care in the area. A representative of the firm assisting with fund-raising efforts said so far there have been pledges of just more than $1 million of the $2.5 million goal of local contributions. He noted that director of the Illinois Department of Public Health has called the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center “a blue-ribbon example of intercommunity cooperation.” … CHARLESTON – The new Trailmobile plant located just north of Charleston on 14th Street Road formally opened yesterday in a dedication ceremony attended by about 500 people. The first trailer van produced at the plant came off the assembly line during the ceremony. The trailer had been ordered by H&F Trucking of Charleston. The local plant is the fifth and newest of the Pullman Co. The plant is expected to produce 8,000 semi-truck trailers annually. The plant now employs 220 people and a company official said more employees will be needed in the future.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – Most of the handful of people who spoke at a forum yesterday on Charleston school district elementary attendance plans favored sticking to the traditional “neighborhood schools” approach the district now uses. However, a sizable number either favored an “attendance center” plan where all students in a grade would attend the same school or made only general comments or asked questions. The school board is scheduled at its Nov. 29 meeting to consider which attendance plan to use if the district gets state approval to close one school and add on to another… MATTOON – Richard Berg, superintendent of Mattoon schools, has been elected chairman of the Lake Land College Professional Advisory committee for the 1996-97 academic year. The advisory committee to Lake Land’s administration consists of 34 school district superintendents, one regional superintendent and one area director. The group meets monthly. It includes Charleston Superintendent Terry Weir and Oakland Superintendent Edward Gladish.