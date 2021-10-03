Glancing Back for Oct. 3

CHARLESTON – Mrs. P.P. Carson, wife of the Rev. P.P. Carson, pastor of the First Methodist Episcopal Church of Charleston, was struck and killed by a Big Four Railroad train near the 14th Street crossing sometime yesterday evening between the hours of 7:30 and 11 o’clock. Her dead body was found about 11 o’clock about 20 feet west of the crossing. Mrs. Carson had been in the habit of taking nightly walks in the vicinity of the family home which is near the church. Yesterday evening, however, the housekeeper was of the belief that Mrs. Carson was in her room. When Rev. Carson returned home from evening services, he found Mrs. Carson missing. After searching about an hour, he contacted police. There is doubt as to what train struck Mrs. Carson as four Big Four trains pass through during the hours she was missing… MATTOON – Justice of the Peace Russell was swamped with police work on Saturday and yesterday. Bootlegging, illegal sale of liquor, keeping it for later sale and having it on hand were some of the charges that were heard in his court. Herman Woodfork of Mattoon ran up against three state and two city charges, growing out of the raid at his place at 1821 Marshall Ave. Saturday. He was fined $100 and assessed $7.70 in costs. A Champaign man pled guilty to illegal possession and was fined $3 and costs. Three others posted bond and were released pending a court date. Additional charges could be filed against those now out on bond… MATTOON – Mattoon High School opened her football season Saturday afternoon on Kinzel Field, defeating Marshall 21-13. Six minutes after the kickoff, Gilbert carried the ball over goal for Mattoon’s first touchdown and Jones kicked goal. Jones added a touchdown and goal to give Mattoon a 14-13 advantage early in the fourth period. Gilbert then scored his second touchdown and Jones’ goal made it 21-13. Mattoon varsity plays Decatur on Saturday and the second team plays the Charleston Normal High School.