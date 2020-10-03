Glancing Back for Oct. 3

MATTOON — About 200 members of the Coles County Home Extension Association, formerly known as Home Bureau, recently gathered in the Mattoon Holiday Inn to celebrate 50 years of the local HEA. The HEA was founded in March 1920 by Mrs. J.C. Dole, now Mrs. W.H. Roney of rural Mattoon. Mrs. E.C. Cavins of Charleston was the first president. Today's officers include Mrs. Jack Kemp, president; Mrs. Frank Edwards, vice president; Mrs. Woodrow Gass, second vice president; Mrs. Gene Stoltz, secretary; and Mrs. Jesse Whitley, treasurer … OAKLAND, Calif.— Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Marty Pattin wound up with a 14-12 record in his third season of Major League Baseball. The Charleston native got a no-decision in the Brewers' 5-4 loss to the Oakland A's. Pattin left after eight innings and a 4-3 lead. A two-run home run by Reggie Jackson in the bottom of the ninth gave Oakland the win.

MATTOON — Then cities of Charleston and Mattoon received another $61,000 grant for a bicycle path between the two cities. Gov. Jim Edgar announced the latest grants from the Department of Transportation late last week. From the grant, each city receives $30,950, said Doug McDermand, executive director of the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission. The 12.1-mile trail is on an abandoned rail line between Mattoon and Charleston. The Coles County trail project has a $639,000 budget that includes a 501,000 grant from the state... CHARLESTON — The Mideastern Illinois Labor Council recently presented awards of to three local people. Honored were Ruth Ann Looby of Charleston, who had more than 20 years of activity in community affairs and education. John T. Slaughter of Mattoon was recognized for his more than 40 years of work in community affairs, political legislation and educational activities. Ramon Wierman of Tuscola also was honored for more than 40 years in community affairs, political legislation and educational activities.