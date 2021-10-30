Glancing Back for Oct. 30: Obscenity case pending against Charleston strip club

MATTOON — The number of marriages reported in Illinois dropped from 116,532 in 1969 to 115,478 in 1970, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In the same period, divorces granted increased from 35,558 to 36,054. Coles County did not follow the trend. In 1970, a total of 522 marriages were recorded, compared to 496 in 1969. Divorces in the county totaled 196 in 1970 and 173 in 1969. Area counties marriage totals for 1970 (with 1969 in parentheses) include Cumberland 84 (100), Douglas 199 (200), Effingham 319 (270), Moultrie 130 (135) and Shelby 219 (203)… MATTOON — The 1971 Mattoon United Fund drive has exceeded the goal of $82,334 by about $600, William Brandvold, drive chairman, said today. The exact amount collected will be announced after all final reports of the various divisions are tabulated, he said. Brandvold pointed out that 11 of 19 United Fund divisions exceeded their goals… MATTOON — The Mattoon Theatre at 15th and Broadway swung its doors open to the public 50 years ago tomorrow with a Halloween production viewed by 2,500 people in two evening showings. That movie starred Dorothy Gish, who with her sister Lillian was among Hollywood’s top stars. Ten days after the theater opened, Mattoon residents voted overwhelmingly to forbid moving pictures to be shown on Sundays.

CHARLESTON — Police filed a report with the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office this week alleging that “obscenity” took place Sunday night at Capone’s. The alleged obscenity took place between 9:30 and 10:25 p.m. at 1100 18th St., the location of Capone’s, a strip club that opened Oct. 20. City Attorney Brian Bower said an investigative report has been turned over to the state’s attorney’s office, but said he could not comment further. State’s Attorney Steve Ferguson confirmed that he had received the report but would not release any information at this time… CHARLESTON — Dave Pallone, former National League umpire, will be speaking at Eastern Illinois University tonight about his life as a homosexual in the world of baseball. As a person who began his career by crossing the picket line of an umpire strike, Pallone was never afraid to take a chance or to shy away from confrontation. But when he revealed his homosexuality, he was forced to resign from the National League. His appearance tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union is sponsored by the University Board Human Potential Committee… CHARLESTON — After four seasons of improvement and losing one-goal matches in regional finals the past two years, Charleston blew past Lovington 3-0 to win its first-ever soccer regional. All-Stater Tim Hutti began the scoring 17 minutes into the contest before Kyle Baird scored for a 2-0 halftime lead. Kharil Zakuan added a second-half goal and coach Hank Nino’s Trojans will take a 16-2-4 record into the Urbana Sectional.