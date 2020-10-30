Glancing Back for Oct. 30

100 years ago,
Oct. 30, 1920
MATTOON — The success of the public Halloween Party given yesterday by the Association of Commerce proves that a good time and disorderly conduct do not necessarily go together. There was a big crowd on the streets, everyone seemed to be having a good time and there was no "rough stuff." Public dancing was on the Broadway Avenue bridge over the Illinois Central roadway... MATTOON — Within the next few days, harvesting of the 1920 bumper corn crop will start with hundreds of farmers in this part of the country. Following closely on the heels of the first cold snap, the vanguard of the annual army of shuckers from southern cities has started to arrive, and Coles County farmers say they expect no trouble in getting plenty of help with harvest. The average yield of corn in Coles County is not expected to surpass that of last year. In talks with some farmers of the county, it is estimated that the average yield may be 40 to 45 bushels to the acre.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — A group of Lake Land College students is asking the city to remove new 36-minute parking meters from the south side of traffic islands on Prairie Avenue between 19th and 21st streets. Students say they need to park there for classes. Some merchants in the area say that student parking is keeping customers from their businesses because they are unable to find parking. Students have made an appointment to meet with Mayor Morgan Phipps next Thursday... CHARLESTON — The blood program chairman for the Coles County American Red Cross chapter yesterday termed the four-day blood drive in Charleston and Oakland a success. Albert Tatlow of the Red Cross said a total of 1,011 units of blood were collected. Charleston had a goal of 900 units and Oakland's goal was 100 units. The units collected topped the goal by 11.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Although customers of Clear Water Service Corp. already have noticed an improvement in the softness of their water, it's going to get better yet. So says plant Manager Stan Hagerstrom from the corporation's recently constructed water plant on Mattoon's southwest side. A piece of machinery is on the way to make the water even softer, he said. Clear Water was established in 1974 after a series of town meetings in Lerna. This new plant cost $2.3 million to build. Clear Water currently has 1,800 customers... CHARLESTON — Emma Chenault Kelly, one of five people honored as distinguished alumni of Eastern Illinois University, was unable to attend Homecoming festivities. So, the university came to her. The Homecoming parade passes in front of Kelly's house on Sixth Street. When the car carrying EIU President David Jorns approached Kelly's house, it stopped and Jorns hopped out and sprinted up the steps to where she was sitting. Jorns then presented a certificate to Kelly while the EIU marching band played the school song in her honor.
