Glancing Back for Oct. 30

MATTOON — The success of the public Halloween Party given yesterday by the Association of Commerce proves that a good time and disorderly conduct do not necessarily go together. There was a big crowd on the streets, everyone seemed to be having a good time and there was no "rough stuff." Public dancing was on the Broadway Avenue bridge over the Illinois Central roadway... MATTOON — Within the next few days, harvesting of the 1920 bumper corn crop will start with hundreds of farmers in this part of the country. Following closely on the heels of the first cold snap, the vanguard of the annual army of shuckers from southern cities has started to arrive, and Coles County farmers say they expect no trouble in getting plenty of help with harvest. The average yield of corn in Coles County is not expected to surpass that of last year. In talks with some farmers of the county, it is estimated that the average yield may be 40 to 45 bushels to the acre.