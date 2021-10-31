Glancing Back for Oct. 31: 'Human fly' to perform stunts in Mattoon

MATTOON – Burglars blew open the safe in the office of the plant of the Standard Oil Company at 24th Street and the Big Four Railroad right of way about 2:30 o’clock yesterday morning and escaped with about $40 in cash. This is the third robbery of the Standard Oil facility in the past year, the other two occurring at the filling station at 17th Street and Wabash Avenue. The office of Standard Oil is considerably distant from any residences… MATTOON – Jack Williams, known generally across the country as the “human fly,” and Lt. J.A.L. Gower, skilled aviator, arrived in Mattoon this morning by airplane. During his brief stay, Williams intends to pull off some hair-raising stunts for the amusement of the multitudes. At 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon, Williams intends to scale the walls of the Hotel Byers, while at 4 o’clock he intends to pull off some daredevil stunts in the airplane which is to be driven by Lt. Gower. Williams has climbed the walls of the Woolworth Building in New York City, the tallest business structure in the world. Williams travels about the country making his living by scaling walls and doing airplane stunts, then taking up collections from the throngs which assemble.