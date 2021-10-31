Glancing Back for Oct. 31: 'Human fly' to perform stunts in Mattoon

100 years ago,
Oct. 31, 1921
MATTOON – Burglars blew open the safe in the office of the plant of the Standard Oil Company at 24th Street and the Big Four Railroad right of way about 2:30 o’clock yesterday morning and escaped with about $40 in cash. This is the third robbery of the Standard Oil facility in the past year, the other two occurring at the filling station at 17th Street and Wabash Avenue. The office of Standard Oil is considerably distant from any residences… MATTOON – Jack Williams, known generally across the country as the “human fly,” and Lt. J.A.L. Gower, skilled aviator, arrived in Mattoon this morning by airplane. During his brief stay, Williams intends to pull off some hair-raising stunts for the amusement of the multitudes. At 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon, Williams intends to scale the walls of the Hotel Byers, while at 4 o’clock he intends to pull off some daredevil stunts in the airplane which is to be driven by Lt. Gower. Williams has climbed the walls of the Woolworth Building in New York City, the tallest business structure in the world. Williams travels about the country making his living by scaling walls and doing airplane stunts, then taking up collections from the throngs which assemble.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – Three members of an Eastern Illinois University fraternity have been charged because of incidents that occurred during the Oct. 19 EIU Homecoming parade. The national office of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity has placed the EIU chapter on probation for the rest of the year. Charleston police said members of a party at 1100 Sixth St. crowded the parade route and became very rowdy. Officers said people were throwing cups and candy at parade participants, shouting vulgarities and grabbing people… MATTOON – Duck hunting guidelines at Lake Mattoon aren’t changing. Water Board members complimented Elmer Smith for organizing duck hunting for more than 20 years, and all but a handful of about 50 people in attendance gave Smith a standing ovation. One attendee spoke in favor of opening up the system, and said he had a petition with 30 signatures. He said a lottery system would be preferable to the current system. Smith said lotteries don’t work. The lake has 13 blinds issued to individuals. Openings for vacant blinds are filled from a waiting list, Smith said. Several hunters said Smith goes out of his way to find a blind for interested hunters.