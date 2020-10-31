Glancing Back for Oct. 31

MATTOON — Two local bowlers had big nights on the lanes this week. Rusty Buhneing shot the second-highest game score in Mattoon bowling history Monday when he fired a near-perfect 299 at the Mattoon Bowl. The all-time record is the perfect game (300) rolled by Harry Schwartz at the Etog Lanes in the 1940s. Bob McNary rolled a 298 in 1958 at the Mattoon Bowl, which now ranks third behind Schwartz and Buhneing. Al Coutant of Mattoon fashioned a sparkling 727 series recently at Bel-Aire Lanes in Charleston. Coutant, a member of the Perma Type Products team, had single game scores of 257, 247 and 223. He is carrying a 190 average... CHARLESTON — The Charleston Chamber of Commerce is pushing for demolition of junk cars in the city. A Texas salvage company is compacting automobiles in bundles at Cobble's Salvage Yard in Charleston. Any car owner, who is a Charleston resident wishing to have his car hauled away or destroyed, may call Charleston police, the Chamber or Cobble's Salvage. The car will be towed at no expense to the owner.

MATTOON — Applying a countywide property tax multiplier was necessary to level property assessments throughout Coles County, according to John Snider, supervisor of assessments. The office put on the 10 percent multiplier in the spring of 1994, so the adjustment showed up on property tax bills that were due last month. The county can apply a multiplier when the Illinois Department of Revenue finds that properties are not being assessed at one-third of market value. State Rep. Mike Weaver, R-Ashmore, said some local property owners had complained to him when their tax bills were higher than expected... MATTOON — Two young women with local ties are raising funds for the Leukemia Society through running a marathon. Libby Montgomery, daughter of Jim and Eula Montgomery of Mattoon, finished the Chicago Marathon recently in 3 hours, 39 minutes to qualify for next year's Boston Marathon. In addition, the SIU School of Medicine student raised $1,000 for the leukemia cause. Carolyn Muessman, daughter of Raymond and Leona Muessman of rural Charleston and a Mattoon High School graduate, will run the Hawaii Marathon in December to raise funds for the Leukemia Society. The goal of the Leukemia Society is to find a cure for leukemia. Muessman now lives in Trufant, Mich.