Glancing Back for Oct. 4

100 years ago,
Oct. 4, 1920
MATTOON — Mrs. Edna Curry, who makes her home with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Wagner of Mattoon, has received word from the War Department that the body of her soldier husband, Ota D. Curry, who died in Coblenz, Germany, from an attack of pneumonia in 1918, would reach New York tomorrow. The body will be brought to Gays. Mr. Curry entered the service in September 1917. After training at Fort Dodge, Iowa, Camp Pike, Ark., and Fort Dix, N.J., before going to Europe on June 19, 1918. He was engaged in three of the main battles of the war... MATTOON — Taking advantage of the weaknesses of their opponents and consistently playing a strong game, the Mattoon High School football team defeated Saturday the heavy Hillsboro team by a score of 33-0, the game being played on Kinzel Field. Taking the kickoff, Mattoon surprised her opponents by punting the ball back instead of returning it in the usual way. Caught by surprise, one of the Hillsboro men touched the ball near his goal, and fumbling it, Gilbert fell on it for the first touchdown of the season. Mattoon scored twice more in the first quarter on a blocked punt and after a short drive. It was 19-0 after the first 11 minutes.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — A new petition supporting leaf burning in Mattoon ignited another discussion on the topic yesterday. Commissioner Bob McDowell gave Mayor Wanda Ferguson a petition he said has 962 signatures. Two weeks ago, Commissioner Bill Wright had a petition with about 110 names of people who favor continued leaf burning. The Mattoon City Council also has a petition with 390 names of people who favor a no-burn ordinance. Wright suggested the no-burn ordinance supporters get 750 names on a petition to put a referendum on the March ballot... MATTOON — Along Broadway Avenue yesterday afternoon, passengers in a car held signs and yelled, "The juice is loose." There were any number of reactions throughout the area after people huddled around televisions to hear the verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder case. Jurors in Los Angeles found Simpson not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman, after about four hours of deliberation. Simpson pledged to track down the real killers of the June 12, 1994, slayings.
