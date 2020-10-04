Glancing Back for Oct. 4

MATTOON — Mrs. Edna Curry, who makes her home with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Wagner of Mattoon, has received word from the War Department that the body of her soldier husband, Ota D. Curry, who died in Coblenz, Germany, from an attack of pneumonia in 1918, would reach New York tomorrow. The body will be brought to Gays. Mr. Curry entered the service in September 1917. After training at Fort Dodge, Iowa, Camp Pike, Ark., and Fort Dix, N.J., before going to Europe on June 19, 1918. He was engaged in three of the main battles of the war... MATTOON — Taking advantage of the weaknesses of their opponents and consistently playing a strong game, the Mattoon High School football team defeated Saturday the heavy Hillsboro team by a score of 33-0, the game being played on Kinzel Field. Taking the kickoff, Mattoon surprised her opponents by punting the ball back instead of returning it in the usual way. Caught by surprise, one of the Hillsboro men touched the ball near his goal, and fumbling it, Gilbert fell on it for the first touchdown of the season. Mattoon scored twice more in the first quarter on a blocked punt and after a short drive. It was 19-0 after the first 11 minutes.