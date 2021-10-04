Glancing Back for Oct. 4

100 years ago,

Oct. 4, 1921

CHARLESTON – James Barber of Paola, Kansas, boss hostler for the Patterson Carnival, showing in Charleston this week, is receiving treatment in the Oakwood Hospital for injuries yesterday he received near Fourth and Adams streets, when he was attacked by “Chick,” a hungry lioness and mother of a young cub. During the attack, the animal tore away part of the man’s clothing and frightfully lacerated part of the man’s left foot. Barber was driving the team of horses that was hauling the cage containing the den of lions from the railroad district to the exhibition grounds at Seventh and Madison streets when the lioness succeeded in wrenching loose a board in the front part of the wagon. The animal then reached a huge paw through the opening and dragged Barber by the left leg into the den. Another circus man heard the ruckus and went to Barber’s assistance, thrusting a board through the bars of the cage and into the animal’s jaws… MATTOON – When Supervisor Paul Smith made his annual list of eligible jurors for Mattoon Township, he put the names of 150 women and 250 men into the box. As jurors are needed throughout the year, chance may roll out any of the large number of women’s names Supervisor Smith believes fit for jury duty. At the last term of city court, Judge McNutt excused the one woman drawn from service on a grand jury. There was some doubt whether the work of a grand jury partly composed of women would be legal. Attorney General Brundage recently issued an opinion in which he questions the right of women for jury duty.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The water supply for two areas of Mattoon will be shut off at 10:30 p.m. today so repairs can be made to a leaking valve near Lake Land Boulevard and Charleston Avenue. Dean Van Wie, water and sewer superintendent, said the water will be off until repairs are completed during the night. Areas that will be without water are Charleston Avenue east from Lake Land Boulevard to 15th Street, and 17th Street between Charleston and Broadway avenues… CASEY – A man is being held in Casey in connection with the shooting death of an elderly Edwardsville man who with his family was held hostage in his home for three hours yesterday. An Arkansas man allegedly forced a car salesman, to drive him from Farmington, Mo., to Edwardsville, where he held a family of five hostage. After shooting an 84-year-old man at the home, he fled in the salesman’s car, drove to Effingham, stole a truck and fled to Casey where he abandoned it at a roadblock and then was captured… CHARLESTON – Ralph Nader, the famed consumer advocate, has indefinitely canceled his speaking engagement scheduled for tomorrow at Eastern Illinois University. Cancelation was requested because Nader is to be in Washington for legislative action scheduled in Congress. Nader’s office originally rescheduled his talk at EIU until Oct. 11, then called again to ask the visit be canceled indefinitely.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Hundreds of voices demanding an end to violence against women, men and children cut through the night’s crisp, clear air. In a 30-minute march across the Eastern Illinois University campus, more than 300 people of different age groups and backgrounds came together to take a stand against violence in the annual “Take Back the Night” demonstration. Bonnie Buckley, an organizer of the march, said the event has grown from about 50 participants in the first march about 10 years ago… CHARLESTON – Perseverance and never giving up on her dream have really paid off for Debbi Fields, founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies and hostess of the WEIU-TV cooking show “Great American Desserts.” Fields will be the featured speaker at WEIU-TV’s 10th anniversary dinner/dance fundraiser on Nov. 2. The former housewife and mother of five daughters said believing in herself gave her the confidence to start her own cookie company, write two cookbooks and bring her motivational story to many audiences. Three years ago, she sold her $100 million cookie business but remains a consultant.

