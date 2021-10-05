Glancing Back for Oct. 5

100 years ago,

Oct. 5, 1921

MATTOON – Mayor Kizer, Superintendent of Streets McDuffie and City Engineer Goetz, comprising the Mattoon Board of Local Improvements, have in charge the destiny of repaving Broadway Avenue. At the present time, everything points to a speedy attention to repaving the leading thoroughfare of the city. Work probably will begin in spring. The prevailing opinion leans to a surfacing of the new Broadway with a vitrified brick from 14th Street to 19th Street… MATTOON – Aldermen Boyle, Knerr, Gwinn, Huckaba, Stephenson and Haskell, the special committee named by Mayor Kizer to examine the petitions calling for a referendum on the question of allowing Sunday movies in Mattoon theaters, made their report. The committee noted there were two petitions that had been signed by the same person. In several instances, a number of names appear to have been signed by the same person. “However, we have been informed that it is permissible when the person is authorized or instructed to sign for another. We find no other defects in the petitions.”

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – The $2.5 million Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive received a boost yesterday with the opening of a Charleston office at 702 Jackson Ave. Edward J. Boone, chairman of the drive in the Charleston area, said the $11 million hospital “is the only answer to our having adequate hospital facilities.” Mrs. Patricia Jenkins, administrator of Charleston Community Hospital, said she supports the effort to build an area hospital. She said the current hospital usually has plenty of bed space but lacks patients because the number of physicians in Charleston has dropped from 14 to seven in recent years… MATTOON – Lou Brock was in Mattoon Saturday on a promotional visit for the Miller and Son Dodge dealership while also signing autographs and offering batting tips to youngsters. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star outfielder credited catcher Ted Simmons’ improvement at the plate and defensively. Brock is an avid supporter of Boys Clubs and said he enjoys interacting with children.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Officers with the East Central Illinois Task Force seized what was called the largest cocaine bust ever in Coles County. Officers executed a search warrant at a Grant Avenue apartment of Jason Sydnor, 25, of Alton. They found 9½ ounces of cocaine, two handguns and an undisclosed amount of cash. Dale Righter, Task Force prosecutor, said the cocaine had a street value of an estimated $50,000… CHARLESTON – Regional Schools Superintendent John McNary dedicated the new regional office yesterday, a building he says will be home for many years. The new facility south of the courthouse between Sixth and Seventh streets provides more space for the staff. But McNary said the district, which oversees schools in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties, will eventually own the building. Rent payments to the county are going toward eventual ownership… CHARLESTON – A Red Cross blood drive at Eastern Illinois University this week collected 1,006 units of blood. The drive collected 175 pints yesterday, the last day of the week-long drive. The goal for the drive was 1,175 pints… OAKLAND – Roy Clapp scored six touchdowns to lead the Oakland Oaks to a 39-21 win over Illiopolis last night. Clapp rushed for 236 yards on 13 carries. Four of his TDs came on the ground and two on passes from quarterback Mike Brantley. Oakland is 5-1.

