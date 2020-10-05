Glancing Back for Oct. 5

100 years ago,
Oct. 5, 1920
CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Public Service Co. has elected to go to court to test the power of the City of Charleston to compel the company to stop interurban cars at several crossings in the city limits. Some weeks ago the City Council passed an ordinance to have the Public Service Co. stop its cars at Second Street when anyone wanted to leave or board the cars there. The company refused and the city took the company to court. When the company failed to appear it was fined $10 and costs. The company has appealed... LERNA — Rev. Marion Hull, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon and Presbyterian ministers from Pana and Newman were in Lerna yesterday to sit as special commission to smooth out the friction which had arisen between members of the congregation of the Lerna Presbyterian Church and its pastor, Rev. J.W. Sawyer. Some weeks ago, Mr. Sawyer took occasion to reprove several children of members of the church for what he termed infractions. He also is said to have delivered a rather strong sermon regarding the propriety of conducting an entertainment in the church building, following just such an entertainment held recently. The commission of three ministers recommended that Mr. Sawyer remain as pastor until the first of the year at which time, it is believed, he will be given another charge.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Various labor unions from the Mattoon area were represented Saturday to show support for striking members of Local 21 of the International Brotherhood of Bookbinders, who have been on strike at the American Pad and Paper Co. plant in Mattoon since July 27. An estimated 300 people took part in the parade. A negotiating session is scheduled for Thursday... MATTOON — Some outstanding corn yields are being reported in the Mattoon area despite heavy infestation of leaf blight. Arthur ZuHone of Humboldt Township reports that one of his fields yielded 130 bushels of No. 2 corn per acre. ZuHone has another field which he estimates will average 150 bushels per acre. The overall yield won't match that of last year, he said, there not many crop years here are as good as last year's.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — If the spec building an Effingham development company is building in Coles Business Park is profitable, there will be plans for others. Jack Schultz, president of Agracel Inc., said if he can secure a long-term rental agreement for the building or sell it, he hopes to build another at the park. Agracel is putting up the first building at Coles Business Park, at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and the Loxa Road. Schultz said the first structure should be complete by November... MATTOON — Despite his nervousness at meeting Joseph Barbera, Craig Titley of Mattoon will be screenwriter for the upcoming "Scooby Doo" live-action movie. The Mattoon native and Eastern Illinois University graduate was a devotee of the animated Hanna-Barbera TV series as a kid and said writing the film version is his "dream job." Titley also is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Peter Stark Motion Picture Producing Program. "It's odd," he said. "After so many years of college, look what comes in handy — knowledge of Saturday morning cartoons."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!