Glancing Back for Oct. 5

CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Public Service Co. has elected to go to court to test the power of the City of Charleston to compel the company to stop interurban cars at several crossings in the city limits. Some weeks ago the City Council passed an ordinance to have the Public Service Co. stop its cars at Second Street when anyone wanted to leave or board the cars there. The company refused and the city took the company to court. When the company failed to appear it was fined $10 and costs. The company has appealed... LERNA — Rev. Marion Hull, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon and Presbyterian ministers from Pana and Newman were in Lerna yesterday to sit as special commission to smooth out the friction which had arisen between members of the congregation of the Lerna Presbyterian Church and its pastor, Rev. J.W. Sawyer. Some weeks ago, Mr. Sawyer took occasion to reprove several children of members of the church for what he termed infractions. He also is said to have delivered a rather strong sermon regarding the propriety of conducting an entertainment in the church building, following just such an entertainment held recently. The commission of three ministers recommended that Mr. Sawyer remain as pastor until the first of the year at which time, it is believed, he will be given another charge.