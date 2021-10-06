Glancing Back for Oct. 6

MATTOON – Charlie Wilson, a knight of the long road, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Russell late yesterday afternoon on a charge of robbing a 17-year-old boy from Macon County. In default of bail, he was taken to Coles County jail. The two Charlies met in Mattoon Tuesday. Wilson said he came in “on the rods” over the Illinois Central Railroad. Charles Warren, who lives in Longview in Macon County, came overland in a flivver from Lawrenceville with his sister. The car broke down in Mattoon and taken to a garage for repairs. The two Charlies scraped acquaintance while lounging on benches of the Illinois Central station and Wilson invited Warren for a stroll “to take the air” around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. As they walked on a lot behind Hulman and Co., Wilson jumped Warren on a sand pile and Warren soon ran away. Warren told police he had been robbed of “every cent I had with me.”… MATTOON – The results of the Rotary Club’s drive in the interest the local Health Center totals up over $1,700, with additional subscriptions coming in daily. The result is a disappointment, said Dr. R.J. Coultas, who noted that there is a considerable number of unemployed men in Mattoon and the situation affects us all. He said the money raised will help the Health Center operate for the next six months, if not for the hoped-for entire year…CHARLESTON – The new dress for women – knickerbockers – made its appearance on the streets of Coles County Tuesday evening when Miss Doris Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Martin of Charleston, was clad in a pretty shepherd plaid. Miss Martin’s appearance on the streets was marked with much curiosity on the part of older citizens, while the younger folks were loud in their praise in favor of the new costume. The knickerbocker suits have been worn on outing parties and several golf links, but Tuesday evening was the first time the natty costume was to be seen on the streets.