Glancing Back for Oct. 7

100 years ago, Oct. 7, 1920
MATTOON -- Students of Mattoon High School were given a treat yesterday morning in being permitted to listen to short talks by George Huff, famous director of athletics at the University of Illinois, and Major J.L. Griffith, professor in the new college of physical training at the university. Mr. Huff's remarks dealt mainly with the ideals of athletics and sportsmanship. He said visiting athletic teams were as much guests of the home team as would be a guest in the home. Major Griffith spoke on the value of athletic training in the life of every young boy and girl... CHARLESTON -- One of the chief attractions of Charleston's big home-coming is is the stunt by a woman who, with only a tooth grip, slides down a wire from the roof the the Coles County Courthouse to the roof of the Charleston Hotel. She also is gaily and brilliantly decorated with incandescent lights. But after two days of performances, the "Dive for Death" artist met this afternoon with an accident that may end this part of the show. While doing the stunt the woman failed to land on the hotel roof in the proper manner and was bruised and skinned up about her entire body.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- Mattoon and Charleston high schools are going to bury the hatchet! From all indications a renewal of competition between the cross-county rivals could take place by 1972 in basketball and 1973 in football. The two schools haven't played each other in the regular season since 1956 (basketball) when they parted company following a breakdown in schedule negotiations. Mattoon holds an 11-2 record over the Trojans in football and leads the basketball series 28-16 although 22 of the 44 games have been decided by five points or less... MATTOON -- Tim Nash, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Nash of Mattoon, last night was named the outstanding Journal Gazette newspaperboy for 1970. A carrier for more than two years, Nash was presented the annual William B. Hamel Memorial Trophy on which his name has been inscribed. Nash also received two other trophies, a plaque and a $50 savings bond. A student at Jefferson Junior High School, Nash is a Life Scout and senior patrol leader of Boy Scout Troop 55.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- A police patch that features Mattoon history will go on officers' uniforms this morning. The new patch has an outline of Illinois with a star showing Mattoon's location. A train dominates the top of the patch design. Police Chief Dave O'Dell said it's been more than 25 years since the department has changed patches. The new design came from a contest at Mattoon Junior High School.Junior high student Andy Hilligoss won a $100 savings bond for first place in the contest. Andy Grafton and Sara Whitman each won a $50 savings bond for placing second and third, respectively... SHELBYVILLE -- Visitors probably notice the circular building in Shelbyville's Forest Park because of its unique shape, but its history is often overlooked. Built in 1903, the Chautauqua Building is listed on the National register of Historic Places. Chautauquas were popular in the early years of the 20th century bringing lectures, music and other entertainment to small communities. William Jennings Bryan, statesman, orator and three-time Democratic candidate for president, prohibition advocate Carrie Nation and baseball professional turned preacher Billy Sunday appeared on programs at Shelbyville.
