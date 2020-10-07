Glancing Back for Oct. 7

MATTOON -- Students of Mattoon High School were given a treat yesterday morning in being permitted to listen to short talks by George Huff, famous director of athletics at the University of Illinois, and Major J.L. Griffith, professor in the new college of physical training at the university. Mr. Huff's remarks dealt mainly with the ideals of athletics and sportsmanship. He said visiting athletic teams were as much guests of the home team as would be a guest in the home. Major Griffith spoke on the value of athletic training in the life of every young boy and girl... CHARLESTON -- One of the chief attractions of Charleston's big home-coming is is the stunt by a woman who, with only a tooth grip, slides down a wire from the roof the the Coles County Courthouse to the roof of the Charleston Hotel. She also is gaily and brilliantly decorated with incandescent lights. But after two days of performances, the "Dive for Death" artist met this afternoon with an accident that may end this part of the show. While doing the stunt the woman failed to land on the hotel roof in the proper manner and was bruised and skinned up about her entire body.