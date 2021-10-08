Glancing Back for Oct. 8: Woman in knickerbockers attracts attention

100 years ago,

Oct. 8, 1921

MATTOON — The Mattoon branch of the Brown Shoe Company was closed down this morning through failure of the completion of the heating plant. Installation of the heating plant was delayed by reason of the time taken to build the boiler. The needed fittings, about 1,500 pounds of piping and connections, were received this morning. Work will be pushed this weekend so the plant can be opened Monday morning. The factory has been at work all week without heat. Employees made the best of a cold room. The shutdown cut off 600 tops that would have been completed for Murphysboro and 1,000 that would have been turned out for Charleston. There were 90 girls at work and their lost wages today come to about $200… CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. J. Ray Corzine, living north of Mattoon, have a “100 percent baby,” according to judges at the “better baby” contest held in Charleston this week in connection with the homecoming. The perfectly formed baby is their little daughter, Mildred, not quite 2 years old, who was entered in the class of babies between 1 and 2 years old… MATTOON — Considerable commotion was caused this afternoon at Kinzel Field where Mattoon High School was playing Decatur in football when a comely young woman, clad in knickerbockers, made her appearance at the grounds. Apparently unmindful of the myriad eyes turned in her direction, the young miss, clad in the very latest raiment for young women, watched through the first half. This young woman is said to have come over from Charleston where she has been appearing on the city streets for several days.

50 years ago, 1971

DANVILLE — A federal grand jury investigating possible collusion between state highway officials and private road contractors continues its investigation next week. The records of 17 contractors, including three in Coles County, have been subpoenaed. Several executives of companies already have testified. The Coles County contractors whose records are sought include A.J. Walker Construction Co. and Howell Asphalt, both of Mattoon; and Huckaba and Sons Construction Co. of Charleston. The investigation centers on highway officials suspected of conspiring with contractors to divide up work on the Interstate Highway system through rigged bids and the possible exchange of money between contractors and those officials… CHARLESTON — The Illinois Board of Higher Education has approved plans for an addition to the Eastern Illinois University Union. The proposed addition will nearly double the current union’s space. The separate addition will be built east of the current facility and be connected by a second-story walkway. Estimated cost of the project is $4.2 million… MATTOON — The Lake Land College Faculty Association has elected officers for the 1971-72 school year. New officers include Mrs. Marilyn Gover, president; Charles Weick, vice president; Joe Hanley, secretary; and Larry Gutzler, treasurer.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Attorney Ron Tulin claimed victory yesterday even though a jury found his client, Jonathan D. David, guilty but mentally ill of nearly all charges related to an April 30 carjacking. With the mentally ill finding, David will begin his prison sentence in a psychiatric ward where he will receive treatment. David, 23, of Mattoon was accused of stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint from a Charleston man, then driving to Mattoon. He then wrecked the stolen truck and took a second man’s truck at gunpoint, wrecking it outside St. Mary’s School in Mattoon… CHARLESTON — With a manager, city government is more responsive in meeting the community’s needs, according to two city men who have served in cities with the council/manager form of government. Robert Babb was a councilman in an Ohio community with a well-established city manager. Ted Hartley was an alderman for a city in Southern Illinois that recently changed its form to the council/manager. Local residents will get to learn more in a Thursday forum conducted by the Coles County League of Women Voters… CHARLESTON — A new Illinois license plate is now available that will provide money for scholarships at Eastern Illinois University. The design of the EIU license plate, complete with official blue and silver Panther logo, was unveiled at a press conference by Secretary of State George Ryan, EIU President David Jorns and Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Mack Hollowell. EIU is the fifth Illinois university in the collegiate plate series. Twenty-five dollars from the sale of each plate will go to EIU scholarships.

