Glancing Back for Oct. 9: Shops work together to get travelers back on road

TUSCOLA – A hearing has been scheduled next month on charges of water pollution on sludge applications near Arcola. A complaint has been filed against the Soil Enrichment Materials Corp. The Chicago firm has been charged with allowing sludge runoff in violation of conditions set in a permit to apply sludge on farmland in the Arcola area. The complaint was filed with the Illinois Pollution Control Board. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued the permit in May 1970… MATTOON – A three-car caravan of people from Lockport were traveling on Interstate 57 recently when one of the cars developed a fuel pump failure about 15 miles south of Mattoon. It was about 9:30 p.m. when the group drove to a service station on U.S. Route 45 seeking help. The attendant was unable to assist and suggested they go to J.C. Penney Automotive Center. But Penney’s did not have the needed part so a Mattoon Police patrol car was waved down. Finally a phone call was made from Owens service station to an employee at Wolf’s Auto Supply. The man went to the store after 10 p.m., got the necessary part and fixed the visitors’ car.

CHARLESTON – The final list of Charleston addresses to be changed for the Coles County 911 Emergency Telephone System has been scaled down from more than 680 to about 90 addresses. Mayor Dan Cougill said a hearing on Monday will give people an opportunity to comment. Letters have been sent to those residents whose addresses will be changed. Mattoon officials also oppose some of the proposed address changes in the city… CHARLESTON – There are no plans to close Loxa Road north of Illinois Route 316, though Coles County officials might consider it. County Engineer Fred Scherer told the County Board that he has heard concerns the road might be closed because of a landfill expansion. Laidlaw Waste Systems is studying how to expand its landfill which sites on the northeast side of that intersection. Laidlaw officials are considering the purchase of neighboring Western Lion landfill, currently closed under an agreement with the state over alleged pollution violations. If Laidlaw purchases Western Lion, on the west side of Loxa Road, company officials would like to close the road to maximize disposal capacity.