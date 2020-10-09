Glancing Back for Oct. 9

100 years ago, Oct. 9, 1920
MATTOON — Mayor Cisna, believing "there is too much gambling" on the part of baseball fans during the present World Series and among fans of Mattoon during the Sunday games at Peterson Park, attempted to prevent tomorrow's game between Charleston and Mattoon at Peterson Park. The scheduled game will be played, despite protests of the mayor. The whole affair began Thursday when a few ardent fans employed at the Chuse Engine Company started a little World Series pool. Mayor Cisna also is an employee of the Chuse plant and is said to have taken strong exceptions to the "pool," holding that it was gambling and in direct violation of the law. As a result, one employee, who is said to have been holder of the pool, was discharged by the company. Because of the hubbub, the mayor was told by management that unless the whole affair was settled, he, too, could take his tools and leave. The park commissioners have taken no action to prevent the game... WASHINGTON — The total population of the continental United States is 105,683,108, an increase of 14.9 percent from 1910. The figure does not include the approximately 12,250,000 people living in the country's outlying possessions. There are today 6,459,998 farms, an increase of 98,406 over the number in 1910, an increase of 1.5 percent.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The Illinois Central railroad today announced plans to discontinue as unprofitable its Panama Limited luxury train between Chicago and New Orleans. Nov. 23 was the date set for the final run of the well-known long-distance passenger train. The northbound Panama Limited leaves Mattoon at 5:08 a.m. and arrives in Chicago at 9:05 a.m. Southbound, the Panama Limited leaves Mattoon at 7:48 p.m. and arrives in New Orleans the next day. A year ago, IC Railroad officials said the cost of operating the Panama Limited exceeded expenses by $1 million... CHARLESTON — Two leading proponents of the $39 million Lincoln Reservoir project are confident that the signing of the $5.2 billion public works bill Wednesday by President Nixon means the reservoir is on its way to becoming a reality. Ferrel Atkins, area vice president of the Wabash Valley Association, said release of $1.1 million indicates that construction and land acquisition are on schedule. William O. Browning, executive secretary of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, said once land acquisition and construction begin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has never been known to drop a project.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Store officials were pleased with the weekend customer turnout at the new Rural King Supply store at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Tony Kepp, Rural King district manager, estimated that about 1,000 people visited the store on Saturday, the first day it was open for business. The 50,400-square-foot store is the largest retail establishment ever built in the city, according to the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce. Store Manager Bob Dowler said the store employs about 40 people... CHARLESTON — Major Leagers Tim Bogar and Kevin Seitzer were among the former Eastern Illinois University baseball players who returned this weekend for the EIU alumni baseball game. Bogar, shortstop with the New York Mets, played at EIU in the late 1980s. Seitzer, third baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers, was an American League All-Star last season. More than 60 former Panthers participated in the weekend. Bogar said he enjoyed getting to see former teammates again and noted it was the first time he had been on campus since he was drafted by the Mets in 1988.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!