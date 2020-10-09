Glancing Back for Oct. 9

MATTOON — Mayor Cisna, believing "there is too much gambling" on the part of baseball fans during the present World Series and among fans of Mattoon during the Sunday games at Peterson Park, attempted to prevent tomorrow's game between Charleston and Mattoon at Peterson Park. The scheduled game will be played, despite protests of the mayor. The whole affair began Thursday when a few ardent fans employed at the Chuse Engine Company started a little World Series pool. Mayor Cisna also is an employee of the Chuse plant and is said to have taken strong exceptions to the "pool," holding that it was gambling and in direct violation of the law. As a result, one employee, who is said to have been holder of the pool, was discharged by the company. Because of the hubbub, the mayor was told by management that unless the whole affair was settled, he, too, could take his tools and leave. The park commissioners have taken no action to prevent the game... WASHINGTON — The total population of the continental United States is 105,683,108, an increase of 14.9 percent from 1910. The figure does not include the approximately 12,250,000 people living in the country's outlying possessions. There are today 6,459,998 farms, an increase of 98,406 over the number in 1910, an increase of 1.5 percent.