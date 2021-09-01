Glancing Back for Sept. 1

MATTOON — Two whisky barrels, nearly full of something, believed to be liquor, bearing the original seal of the government revenue officer, were found in a cornfield five miles north of Mattoon, near the intersection of the Dorans Road with the Egyptian Trail. Chief of Police McKleroy, Deputy Sheriff Linthicum and Officer C.C. Brooks spotted the barrels by the road covered by cornstalks. Linthicum and Brooks stayed to watch for the return of the men and spotted three men approaching the area about 4 o’clock. The three claimed their residence as Peoria and declined to make a statement… CHARLESTON — Mourners at the burial of Mrs. Elizabeth Knowles were severely stung by bumblebees when services were being held at Mound Cemetery. So severe were the attacks of the bees that it was necessary to postpone the burial rites until after sunset. The relatives and friends had gathered at the burial plot when the bees, which had been disturbed by someone stepping in the unsuspected nest in the grass nearby, commenced their sudden attack. At least eight mourners suffered bee stings with one having to visit a physician for treatment.