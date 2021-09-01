Glancing Back for Sept. 1

100 years ago,
Sept. 1, 1921
MATTOON — Two whisky barrels, nearly full of something, believed to be liquor, bearing the original seal of the government revenue officer, were found in a cornfield five miles north of Mattoon, near the intersection of the Dorans Road with the Egyptian Trail. Chief of Police McKleroy, Deputy Sheriff Linthicum and Officer C.C. Brooks spotted the barrels by the road covered by cornstalks. Linthicum and Brooks stayed to watch for the return of the men and spotted three men approaching the area about 4 o’clock. The three claimed their residence as Peoria and declined to make a statement… CHARLESTON — Mourners at the burial of Mrs. Elizabeth Knowles were severely stung by bumblebees when services were being held at Mound Cemetery. So severe were the attacks of the bees that it was necessary to postpone the burial rites until after sunset. The relatives and friends had gathered at the burial plot when the bees, which had been disturbed by someone stepping in the unsuspected nest in the grass nearby, commenced their sudden attack. At least eight mourners suffered bee stings with one having to visit a physician for treatment.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The former executive secretary of the Illinois Junior College Board will be the principal speaker for the Sept. 12 dedication and open house at the Lake Land College campus. The speaker will be Gerald W. Smith, who is now with the Center for Higher Education at Illinois State University. During his five years with the Illinois Junior College Board, Smith played a leading role in the formative years of the junior college movement in Illinois. A Lake Land official said Smith assisted Lake Land in many ways during establishment of the local junior college… CHARLESTON — Gilbert C. Fite, historian, writer and former faculty member at the University of Oklahoma, became the fifth president of Eastern Illinois University today. Fite succeeds Quincy V. Doudna, who retired recently. Doudna became EIU president in 1956. Previous EIU presidents include Samuel Inglis, who died prior to the start of classes in 1899; Livingston Lord, 1898-1933; and Robert G. Buzzard, 1933-1956.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No newspaper.