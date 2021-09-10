Glancing Back for Sept. 10

100 years ago,

Sept. 10, 1921

CHARLESTON — Mayor Charles H. Dunn and George Cottingham, neighboring business men, engaged in a personal fistic encounter which resulted in the passing and landing of several blows. After they had been separated by friends, the two shook hands. It seems that the two men have been playing practical jokes on each other, and yesterday anger took the place of the usual peals of laughter… MATTOON — The Mattoon portion of the Egyptian Trail is badly in need of work and additional oil and unless it receives attention soon it will not hold up during the fall and winter weather. Large “chunk holes” have been worn in the surface of the oiled road and it may have been one of these that caused D.B. Craig to lose control of his automobile last week and cause an accident almost losing his life. Another good oiling also would help the roads in Humboldt Township… CHARLESTON — Ora Swinford, a Charleston man who has been making his home on a farm southwest of Oakland, was brought to Charleston yesterday by J.R. Padgett, chief of the Oakland police, who charged Swinford with transporting liquor. The Oakland official charges that Swinford has been making regular trips to Oakland in a horse and buggy, and carried liquors concealed in a milk can. Yesterday, so charges the official, the milk can contained several small jars and bottles which were empty but carried the scent of booze.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Dedication ceremonies for Phase I of Lake Land College’s permanent campus south of Mattoon will be held Sunday. After many delays and difficulties, buildings in Phase I opened on March 11, four years after classes opened in temporary facilities in March of 1967. The idea for having a two-year community college in this area began on Sept. 23, 1965, with an organizational meeting of the junior college steering committee. Clem Phipps of Mattoon, who later became chairman of the Lake Land College board, was named chairman of that steering committee… CHARLESTON — Membership of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce has reached 504, it was announced yesterday, the largest per capita membership in the state. Paul Pearson, president of the chamber board, said it is the first time in the history of the local chamber that membership has exceeded 500. A year ago, the chamber’s total membership was 429, said Jerry Bennett, executive vice president of the chamber. Bob Barker of Beatrice Foods in Mattoon. Purchased the record-setting 500th membership in the Charleston chamber.

25 years ago, 1996

NEWTON — A truck driver was in serious condition after taking the brunt of an explosion about noon yesterday at the Central Illinois Public Service power station here. The driver apparently unloaded a chemical liquid known as sodium hydroxide into a line for sulfuric acid. The hydroxide was supposed to go into a different line at the plant. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department initiated a voluntary evacuation for residents in about a three-quarter radius of the plant. The driver was taken to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, then transferred to a burn center in Springfield with serious chemical burns, CIPS spokesman Ed Cobau said… MATTOON — All child care providers in Mattoon would be required to get a city permit under a proposal being endorsed by the Mattoon Planning Commission. The consensus of the commission yesterday was to require child care providers who care for more than eight children to get a special use permit under the city zoning code. Those with eight or fewer children at any one time would be required to get a home-occupation permit, similar to a one-chair beauty shop. The application fee for both permits is $100.

