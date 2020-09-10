Glancing Back for Sept. 10

CHARLESTON — The home of Clarence Huckaba, Sixth and Harrison streets, was raided by Chief of Police Sanders and two officers about 1 o'clock yesterday morning where they arrested seven men who were playing poker. The seven defendants were brought to Police Magistrate Evans. All pleaded guilty. The accused men were Clarence Huckaba, George Metzler, "Kid" Portee, W.A. Stevens, "Bill" Goff, Forrest Lamb and Harry Williams. All, except Huckaba, were fined $5 and costs on gaming charges. Huckaba was charged with operating the game and fined $25 and costs... ASHMORE — Probably the largest crowds in the history of Ashmore witnessed the two-day reunion for the soldiers, sailors and marines, held in Ashmore the past two days. The largest attendance was registered yesterday when the barbecue features were held. There was food enough to have fed an army, and everyone had a good time.