Glancing Back for Sept. 10

100 years ago, Sept. 10, 1920
CHARLESTON — The home of Clarence Huckaba, Sixth and Harrison streets, was raided by Chief of Police Sanders and two officers about 1 o'clock yesterday morning where they arrested seven men who were playing poker. The seven defendants were brought to Police Magistrate Evans. All pleaded guilty. The accused men were Clarence Huckaba, George Metzler, "Kid" Portee, W.A. Stevens, "Bill" Goff, Forrest Lamb and Harry Williams. All, except Huckaba, were fined $5 and costs on gaming charges. Huckaba was charged with operating the game and fined $25 and costs... ASHMORE — Probably the largest crowds in the history of Ashmore witnessed the two-day reunion for the soldiers, sailors and marines, held in Ashmore the past two days. The largest attendance was registered yesterday when the barbecue features were held. There was food enough to have fed an army, and everyone had a good time.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to raise the salaries of the sheriff, treasurer and county clerk to $12,700 annually, a 27 percent pay hike. Four years ago the board voted a 38 percent pay raise for the three offices, from $7,700 to the present $10,000. State statutes require that salaries for the offices in counties with a population between 30,000 and 60,000 be set between $10,000 and $13,000. Coles County has a population of 47,000... MATTOON — Tim Helton, dean of business affairs at Lake Land College, has been elected to the board of directors of the Association of Illinois Junior College Chief Business Administrators. As a member of the board, Helton will represent Lake Land on various committees working with the Illinois Junior College Board on ways to improve junior college financing and financial administration.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
