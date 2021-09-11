Glancing Back for Sept. 11

CHARLESTON — Richard Dunn of Redmon has been hired as a county planner by the Coles County Regional Planning Commission. Roger Barry, executive director of the planning commission, said Dunn will be responsible for the county’s housing study and land-use inventory plus other duties. His salary will be $9,000 a year. Dunn holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University. The commission approved a membership reorganization plan which will include mayors of six Coles County communities, four members of the county board and five appointees by the county board from unincorporated areas of the county… CHARLESTON — The Illinois High School Association has announced that Eastern Illinois University will host the IHSA state track meet next spring. The meet will be held at EIU due to construction taking place at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. It is expected to be a one-year hosting opportunity, which should be a boost to EIU Coach Maynard “Pat” O’Brien’s already-fine track program.

MATTOON — Junior high school administrators in Mattoon got the school board’s blessing to research the merits of a middle school program. A middle school changes the philosophy of teachers by putting students in small groups taught by a team of teachers. At the school board meeting, Assistant Supt. Tom David reported the district’s sixth-day enrollment is down about 75 students from a year ago. Total district enrollment is 3,695. About 250 Mattoon children are in private schools, he said… CHARLESTON — At 61, Annette Samuels, former press secretary to Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry and the first African-American woman to serve as spokesperson for a U.S. president, is stepping out of the political arena and into the classroom. Samuels, who once served as press secretary to President Jimmy Carter, is joining the faculty of the journalism department at Eastern Illinois University… MATTOON — Ray Hamilton has been named the Coles County coordinator of the Dole/Kemp ’96 campaign by Illinois Campaign Chairman Gov. Jim Edgar. Hamilton, currently a precinct committeeman, has been active in several local campaigns. Paul Schabbing of Neoga will head Cumberland County activities for the Dole/Kemp campaign. Schabbing previously served as Cumberland County coordinator for Gov. Edgar’s campaign.