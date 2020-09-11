Glancing Back for Sept. 11

100 years ago, Sept. 11, 1920
MATTOON — The razing of the old residence on the lot at 1117 Broadway Ave., in compliance with an order by the Mattoon City Council, was accomplished this week. This house, among the oldest in the city, was built in the late 1850s by Fred Schaller, one of the pioneers of Mattoon. Probably the only older residence in the city is that at 1717 Charleston Ave. It bears the distinction of being the first permanent residence being built on the townsite, which was laid out in 1855... MATTOON — The results of the primary election next Wednesday are going to be very difficult to obtain, for there will be six different ballots to count in each of the 47 precincts of Coles County. To this end, the Journal Gazette is calling for volunteers, one man from each precinct on the west side of Coles County, who will stay in the voting precinct, with permission of the election judges and clerks, until all the ballots are counted. The Journal Gazette will pay for this service a reasonable compensation. The Charleston Courier will compile returns from the east side of the county.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Procedures for selecting a successor to Eastern Illinois University President Quincy Doudna, who will retire Sept. 1, 1971, were established yesterday by the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities. Two selection committees were set up by the board, one composed of 15 people from various segments of the university and one with four BOG members. Oct. 15 was designated as the deadline for selection of members of the committees... CHARLESTON — William Kunstler, defense counsel at the widely publicized trial of the "Chicago Seven," will speak at Eastern Illinois University Sept. 22 at Lantz Gym. The "Chicago Seven" trial dealt with charges stemming from demonstrations in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Kunstler has a background as legal counsel for racial equality groups. A graduate of Yale University, Kunstler was a major in the Signal Corps during World War II.
25 years ago, 1995
ARCOLA — The area's biggest weekend street festival keeps growing. Organizers of the Arcola Broomcorn Festival added a few city blocks of craft, food and other booths this year. The booth operators enjoyed probably the biggest crowd ever at a festival that by some estimates attracts 60,000 people to the community with a population of about 2,700. Mayor Lynda Fishel said everything was bigger this year. The road race had more runners, parade entries were up and there continues to be a waiting list for more booth space... MATTOON — Hundreds of parishioners and interested citizens helped dedicate a new parish family center yesterday at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. The center at 20th Street and Richmond Avenue is a multi-purpose building suitable for parish activities and rent to the public. Bishop Daniel Ryan joined in the dedication. Discussion of the center began about four years ago with construction on the nearly $650,000 facility beginning last spring.
