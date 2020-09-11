Glancing Back for Sept. 11

MATTOON — The razing of the old residence on the lot at 1117 Broadway Ave., in compliance with an order by the Mattoon City Council, was accomplished this week. This house, among the oldest in the city, was built in the late 1850s by Fred Schaller, one of the pioneers of Mattoon. Probably the only older residence in the city is that at 1717 Charleston Ave. It bears the distinction of being the first permanent residence being built on the townsite, which was laid out in 1855... MATTOON — The results of the primary election next Wednesday are going to be very difficult to obtain, for there will be six different ballots to count in each of the 47 precincts of Coles County. To this end, the Journal Gazette is calling for volunteers, one man from each precinct on the west side of Coles County, who will stay in the voting precinct, with permission of the election judges and clerks, until all the ballots are counted. The Journal Gazette will pay for this service a reasonable compensation. The Charleston Courier will compile returns from the east side of the county.