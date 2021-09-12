Glancing Back for Sept. 12

MATTOON — The bodies of Privates Samuel F. Leitch and Elmer Ellsworth Hamilton, both Mattoon young men, were laid to rest in Dodge Grove Cemetery yesterday afternoon with full military honors. Burial services had been held over the body of Pvt. Leitch the preceding Sunday and his body had been held at the Peers Chapel for the coming of the Hamilton body. Both bodies were taken to the Methodist Episcopal Church where services were held for Pvt. Hamilton. The bodies were taken to Dodge Grove Cemetery, where the two widows of the departed soldiers had purchased a lot, each taking a half of it, so that the soldiers might sleep side by side in their last rest… MATTOON — Chief of Mattoon Police McKleroy has a problem on his hands in the shape of a man picked up on the Big Four Rail yards Friday night, the stranger proving to be Oren Cranston of Langdon, Kansas. He was found on top of a box car announcing that he had three cars of cattle to be taken to the stock yards. He gave his father’s name as J.E. Cranston, and a message was received from the father that Oren Cranston belongs at the National Military Home at Marion, Ind. Cranston seems to be a man of about 28 and unsound mentally. Dr. McLake, medical officer at Marion, wired the chief yesterday that he would receive Cranston if returned to them, but they have no funds to send for him… CHARLESTON — The home of Larb H. Carter, tenant on the Mac Cochran farm north of Charleston, was visited by the death messenger and the stork within a few hours Friday night and Saturday morning. About 10 o’clock Friday night, death summoned Wanda Lee, the 20-months-old daughter who had been ill from summer complaint for about a week. And at an early hour Saturday morning the stork left a baby boy at the Carter home.