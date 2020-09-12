Glancing Back for Sept. 12

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Heart Association reported that of 510 deaths in the county, 331 were caused by diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Only 13 of Illinois' 102 counties reflected a percentage of deaths due to heart disease than Coles County's 64.9 percent. Cancer, another dreaded disease, accounted for 69 lives lost in Coles County... CHARLESTON— Eastern Illinois University's Panthers will christen their new $1 million football stadium today in the season-opening game against Indiana State. The game will be the first played on the resurfaced Lincoln Field and is expected to draw the first large crowd to the recently completed stadium, which will seat 7,600 people. The new permanent stands on the stadium's west side were first used during EIU's outdoor track season last spring.

MATTOON — Dumping clothes after hours is no donation to the Salvation Army, Lt. Troy Barker said. Barker said community support is appreciated for the Salvation Army and its programs, including the thrift store. But on recent weekends, some people dumped clothes and other items, including table scraps, outside the door at the dropoff site. Most of the illegal dumping occurs on weekends after rummage sales. If the items won't sell at a rummage sale, he said, chances are they won't sell at the thrift store... CHARLESTON — People driving down Sixth Street past Jackson Avenue yesterday morning suddenly knew if they were observing the 20 mph speed limit. Their speed was displayed on a 1-foot by 2-foot digital screen that sat on top of a squad car at the bottom of the hill. The portable electronic device, provided by the Illinois Insurance Information Service, will be shared by Mattoon, Charleston and Effingham for the next six months. Officials plan to use the device as a friendly reminder to motorists to obey the speed limit.