Glancing Back for Sept. 13

MATTOON — About eight years ago, little Olvena Tames, aged 5, lived on a houseboat on the Wabash River at Terre Haute with her mother and step-father, under conditions that caused authorities to tell them they should provide the child a better home or she would be taken from them. The mother appealed to a Mrs. Chowning, who with her husband operated a grocery, to take the child. Mrs. Chowning and her husband, of Charleston, took the child, but then Mr. Chowning died. Mrs. Chowning married James Brooks, but having a family of their own, did not feel they could care for little Olvena. They turned her over to a Mrs. Bush of Bushton, then she went back to Mr. and Mrs. Brooks. Olvena finished her grammar school work and wanted to go to high school but Mr. and Mrs. Brooks could not afford to send her. The case was reported to State's Attorney Andrews who had received notice from a wealthy lawyer and judge in Southern Illinois that he and his wife wanted a little girl. The judge came to Mattoon yesterday and promptly approved of her. In a few days she will be in her new home where she will be the only child and have all the advantages she could have wished for... MATTOON — J.W. Baker of Mattoon, one of the few Mattoon soldiers surviving of the 123rd Regiment, is planning to attend the reunion of the Wilder Brigade in Terre Haute next week. The 123rd Illinois was one of four regiments making up the famous Civil War brigade.