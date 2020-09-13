Glancing Back for Sept. 13

100 years ago, Sept. 13, 1920
MATTOON — About eight years ago, little Olvena Tames, aged 5, lived on a houseboat on the Wabash River at Terre Haute with her mother and step-father, under conditions that caused authorities to tell them they should provide the child a better home or she would be taken from them. The mother appealed to a Mrs. Chowning, who with her husband operated a grocery, to take the child. Mrs. Chowning and her husband, of Charleston, took the child, but then Mr. Chowning died. Mrs. Chowning married James Brooks, but having a family of their own, did not feel they could care for little Olvena. They turned her over to a Mrs. Bush of Bushton, then she went back to Mr. and Mrs. Brooks. Olvena finished her grammar school work and wanted to go to high school but Mr. and Mrs. Brooks could not afford to send her. The case was reported to State's Attorney Andrews who had received notice from a wealthy lawyer and judge in Southern Illinois that he and his wife wanted a little girl. The judge came to Mattoon yesterday and promptly approved of her. In a few days she will be in her new home where she will be the only child and have all the advantages she could have wished for... MATTOON — J.W. Baker of Mattoon, one of the few Mattoon soldiers surviving of the 123rd Regiment, is planning to attend the reunion of the Wilder Brigade in Terre Haute next week. The 123rd Illinois was one of four regiments making up the famous Civil War brigade.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The first building at Coles County's business park came a little closer to reality yesterday when the County Board authorized the sale of a lot at the park. The board transferred the deed for the lot to Coles Together, the county's economic development organization that is marketing the business park. Coles Together then will sell the lot to a company that plans to erect a "spec" building to be marketed to prospective businesses. The price of the lot for the "spec" building is $31,000. The business park is under construction along Illinois Route 16, just east of the Loxa Road... MATTOON — The Lake Land College Faculty Association will see the effect of a second salary increase in its three-year contract when paychecks are distributed Friday. Each member will receive an increase of 3 percent plus $550 beginning this pay period. The three-year contract, approved last December, included a 4.75 percent pay raise the first year. This year and next faculty will see 4.5 percent pay hikes.
