Glancing Back for Sept. 13

100 years ago,

Sept. 13, 1921

MATTOON — More than 1,000 people joined in the last community picnic of the season at Noll’s Woods yesterday evening. The barbecue scored 100 percent with Mattoon. There was a unanimous vote that W. Ernest Orndorff has outdone himself as an entertainer and provider of an outdoor supper. In addition to beef, over 750 pounds of lamb and pork were roasted to a turn. Two preliminary wrestling matches and one boxing exhibition were staged before the main event. Carl Furness wrestled Bud Trinkle. It was a game match, but Furness won by getting two downs in 23 minutes… MATTOON — The 19th Congressional District has 1,092 pensioners of the Civil War on the pension rolls of the United States. Of that number there are 150 in Coles County, 148 in Shelby County, 71 in Moultrie County and 72 in Douglas County. It is estimated the Civil War pensioners in the 19th District draw something over $750,000 in a year… SAN FRANCISCO — Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, champion heavyweight laugh producer of the movies, yesterday was charged with murder by the district attorney, but the grand jury adjourned at an early hour this morning without action on an indictment. Arbuckle was accused of murdering Miss Virginia Rappe, a model originally from Chicago, at a party in his hotel rooms. It seems that a show girl who attended the party has disappeared and a second show girl had changed her story.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — “This comes as near to fulfilling my dream of offering equal education opportunity for all as I hope to see.” So declared Lake Land College President Virgil H. Judge at dedication ceremonies Sunday for Phase I of the campus south of Mattoon. He called Lake Land “truly a people’s school.” The library was formally named the Virgil H. Judge Learning Resource Center and a large portrait of Judge was presented for display in the library building. About 1,400 people attended the dedication. The main speaker for the ceremonies was Gerald Smith, former executive secretary of the Illinois Junior College Board… CHARLESTON — Dr. Elizabeth Michael, professor of foreign languages at Eastern Illinois University, has been honored by the French government. The award known as the “Chevalier dans l’Order des Palmes Academiques” goes only to those who have distinguished themselves in university teaching and have given of themselves in propagation of French culture. Dr. Michael was hired in 1930 by Livingston C. Lord, the first sitting president of EIU. She is the only faculty member currently on staff who served during the administrations of all four EIU presidents.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Efforts to provide information to the public on the city manager form of government are being coordinated by two local organizations. The League of Women Voters and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce met last night to begin work they volunteered to do at the Sept. 3 Charleston City Council meeting. The council voted to put the form of government on the November ballot. Melody Allison, president of LWV, said the organization is considering a town meeting, speakers and printed materials… MATTOON — Police officers are going through a Firearms Training Simulation System course taught by two Mattoon officers. Mattoon officers Carl Oakley and Mike Thomas are instructors for the class designed to reinforce training on when officers may use force and how much force is appropriate in various scenarios. The training has 29 scenarios, some of which may be altered so that in one case force is justified, in another it’s not. Police Chief David O’Dell said he plans to have the mobile unit in Mattoon each quarter. “With today’s world, it’s good to review use of force,” O’Dell said.

