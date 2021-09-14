Glancing Back for Sept. 14

100 years ago,

Sept. 14, 1921

CHARLESTON — There will be no more pool or billiards for Charleston schoolboys. The Charleston school board last night passed a resolution all boys attending the public schools shall keep out of all billiard and pool rooms from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon on school days, “under penalty of expulsion.” There is a statute that no boy under age 18 be permitted to a pool or billiard hall, but seems not to be enforced, one board member said… MATTOON — Hooray, youngsters. Tomorrow is Circus Day in Mattoon. It is no ordinary circus that young and old are planning to greet, but the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey combined. The big circus is to be held at the old fairgrounds in the southeastern section of Mattoon. For quite a number of years, circuses have pitched their tents on the Lumpkin lots in the Lumpkin addition, just east of the city. But because of the sale of several of those lots, that site was no longer large enough for a circus as big as this one.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — School Supt. Ray Lane estimated today that 20 percent of district teachers and 80 percent of the noncertified staff will receive pay increases during the national wage-price freeze, which ends in mid-November. The office of Bob Miller, regional superintendent of schools, indicated that pay raises are allowed for promotions, professional growth or academic hours earned and for those who went to work before the new contract went into effect on Aug. 15. Lane said administrative personnel and many vocational teachers, who worked during the summer, also will get pay increases… CHARLESTON — Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie’s $800,000 slash in Eastern Illinois University’s operating budget for the school year is causing cutbacks in several services. The budget cut occurs at a time when EIU’s enrollment is expected to top 9,000 students for the first time in school history, compared to an enrollment of 8,652 a year ago. The main effect of the reduced budget is that there will be approximately 27 fewer full-time faculty members than there were a year ago. University officials also are reducing the number of graduate assistants and leveling off the hiring of civil service employees…MATTOON — Shoppers at Cross County Mall will know even more convenience when the store opens tomorrow. Penney’s also is opening its newest auto service center adjacent to the new department store. In keeping with Penney’s policy of providing customers with one-stop shopping, the auto center will offer front-to-rear auto service. Featured will be Penney’s own tires, batteries, auto accessories and even Penny’s own brand of gasoline.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — A new report ranking school performances by the income of their students’ families shows mixed results for area schools. The Illinois Tax Foundation compiled scores from the three most recent years of the Illinois Goal Assessment Program, according to the percentage of low income students they have and then ranked schools within the group. The highest rankings among schools in the seven-county area was Tuscola, fifth of 132 schools in kindergarten through eighth grade in districts with between 8 and 20 percent low income students. Oakland was eighth of 160 K-8 districts with 18-30 percent low income districts. Charleston ranked 25th among high school scores for districts with between 8 and 20 percent low income. Mattoon ranked 88th among high schools with 18-30 percent low income… CHARLESTON — The board of directors of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has voted to support a proposed change in the city’s government. Jane Wayland, president of the Chamber board, said she thinks the city manager form would be more efficient and be better for business. The council-manager form of government would have a full-time manager hired to serve as administrator of city departments. The mayor and council still would be elected but their duties would be to set policy…CHARLESTON — The Charleston-Mattoon Area Branch of the American Association of University Women has elected officers for the coming year. New officers include Kathy Armstrong, president; Edith Terwilliger, program vice president; Eulalee Anderson, membership vice president; Eline Svendsen, secretary; and Nancy Clark-Kull, treasurer. AAUW was founded in 1881. The Charleston-Mattoon Area Branch was founded in 1940.

