Glancing Back for Sept. 14

CHARLESTON — Little John Dowling, given up for adoption by his mother when she was dangerously ill, has been restored to his mother. Recovered from her illness, Mrs. Mamie Curnett was allowed by Judge Harrah to adopt her own son. When it was thought she would die two years ago, Mrs. Curnett put her son up for adoption. Don and Phoebe Dowling of Mattoon adopted him and gave the boy their name. Recently, Mrs. Curnett recovered and petitioned the court to adopt her son. The Dowlings agreed and now the little man will be known as John Curtnett... MATTOON — The first consignment of broomcorn of this year's crop was delivered to the Phillips Broomcorn Co. in Mattoon today by J.A. Hall, a farmer living east of Lerna. The brush, of several tons' quantity, was not of the first class, but it brought $245 a ton, considered a fair price for this season. Recent rains have delayed harvesting the crop. With few exceptions, little of the crop is ready for harvest.

SHELBYVILLE — Rain Saturday threatened to mar the dedication of the dam and lake at Shelbyville, but the inclement weather ended as visitors were arriving in town for what may have been the most important event. Weather may have kept some people away, however. Only about 5,000 people were estimated to have attended the dedication ceremony at the dam in the afternoon. A considerably higher number, about 15,000, attended the parade held earlier Saturday as the $56 million dam was in the spotlight. F.W. "Bo" Wood of Sullivan, an early backer, of development on the Kaskaskia River, was transported by ambulance to attend the dedication. Wood, who first sought U.S. Army Corps of Engineers support for the lake and dam project in 1938, was taken from his hospital bed in Decatur to be at the event... MATTOON — Army Sgt. Thomas A. Pollard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pollard of Charleston, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in Vietnam during ceremonies Sunday at the National Guard Armory in Mattoon. Sgt. Pollard, now a member of the National Guard unit based in Mattoon, was discharged from the Army last year. He attends Eastern Illinois University. On March 1, 1969, while serving in an infantry unit in Vietnam, his company encountered the enemy and several comrades were wounded. He directed fire on the enemy and carried a wounded man to safety. He also supervised the evacuation of other wounded soldiers still on the battlefield.