Glancing Back for Sept. 15

CHARLESTON — H.A. Lindhorst, north side merchant, on Monday sold his home at 1011 Sixth St., Charleston, to Charles P. Lantz, director of athletics at the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. The consideration was $6,000. Mr. Lindhorst is disposing of his property in order to move to Denver, Colo., on account of Mrs. Lindhorst's health... MATTOON — Blood is thicker than political party ties. Edward F. Poorman, Democratic candidate for Congress, went to Humboldt this morning to see that his mother, Mrs. Sarah A. Poorman, had the opportunity to vote in the Republican primary. Mrs. Poorman is the only Republican in the family and wished to exercise her right of suffrage. After his vote was cast in the Democratic primary, Mr. Poorman took himself to Humboldt to act as his mother's personal escort to the voting place.

MATTOON — The first buildings on Lake Land College's new campus under construction south of Mattoon may be completed within two months. Jim Pearl, campus architect, told the Lake Land Board last night that work is running about 20 percent behind schedule. College officials hope some classes can be held on the campus when winter quarter classes begin Dec. 3. College President Virgil Judge said enrollment for day classes was 1,759 on Monday, up from 1,516 on the same day a year ago... MATTOON — Elderly residents of Mattoon may soon be able to purchase a hot meal for a minimum fee and have it delivered to their home under a new program initiated by the Senior Citizens Club. Known as "Meals on Wheels," the program is now working in many communities throughout the country. The food, prepared in volume and then packaged in individual containers, is delivered to shut-ins and elderly who find it difficult to prepare their own meals. The local Senior Citizens Club, will support this program by means of a Flag Tag Day on Sept. 18.