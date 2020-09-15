Glancing Back for Sept. 15

100 years ago,
Sept. 15, 1920
CHARLESTON — H.A. Lindhorst, north side merchant, on Monday sold his home at 1011 Sixth St., Charleston, to Charles P. Lantz, director of athletics at the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. The consideration was $6,000. Mr. Lindhorst is disposing of his property in order to move to Denver, Colo., on account of Mrs. Lindhorst's health... MATTOON — Blood is thicker than political party ties. Edward F. Poorman, Democratic candidate for Congress, went to Humboldt this morning to see that his mother, Mrs. Sarah A. Poorman, had the opportunity to vote in the Republican primary. Mrs. Poorman is the only Republican in the family and wished to exercise her right of suffrage. After his vote was cast in the Democratic primary, Mr. Poorman took himself to Humboldt to act as his mother's personal escort to the voting place.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The first buildings on Lake Land College's new campus under construction south of Mattoon may be completed within two months. Jim Pearl, campus architect, told the Lake Land Board last night that work is running about 20 percent behind schedule. College officials hope some classes can be held on the campus when winter quarter classes begin Dec. 3. College President Virgil Judge said enrollment for day classes was 1,759 on Monday, up from 1,516 on the same day a year ago... MATTOON — Elderly residents of Mattoon may soon be able to purchase a hot meal for a minimum fee and have it delivered to their home under a new program initiated by the Senior Citizens Club. Known as "Meals on Wheels," the program is now working in many communities throughout the country. The food, prepared in volume and then packaged in individual containers, is delivered to shut-ins and elderly who find it difficult to prepare their own meals. The local Senior Citizens Club, will support this program by means of a Flag Tag Day on Sept. 18.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Project Graduation should be extra special this school year — a Mattoon High School senior will get a new car. Project Graduation offers MHS graduating seniors a substance-free, smoke-free environment in which to celebrate with their classmates. John and Jane Mann are co-chairs of the event, which involves selling $100 raffle tickets for a 1996 Hyundai Accent or $8,000. Several other prizes also will be given... SULLIVAN — The Firehouse, the new youth center of the New Life tabernacle Church, will be dedicated Sunday. The featured guest speaker will be Meadowlark Lemon, former star of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team. The Firehouse is named for the church youth group called Youth on Fire. Meadowlark Lemon was the star player and attraction for the Harlem Globetrotters for 22 years. He also is director of Meadowlark Ministries, whose goal is to bring the good news of Christianity to people around the world.
