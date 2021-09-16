Glancing Back for Sept. 16

100 years ago,

Sept. 16, 1921

MATTOON — Loot to the value of about $300 was obtained by thieves who plundered the home of A.E. Haettinger, 1704 Marion Ave., yesterday evening, while members of the family were at the circus. The loot included a men’s overcoat, four silk shirts, a woman’s gold watch, Mrs. Haettinger’s wedding ring, woman’s winter coat with fur neck piece, two dresses, silk petticoat and two rosaries. No money was obtained as none was left in the house. Every bed had been torn up and every dresser drawer had been turned topsy-turvy by the thieves in an effort to locate money… CHARLESTON — The change in rules and premiums in the corn exhibits by the Coles County Fair Association has apparently met the approval of the corn growers of this region, as evidenced by the increase in exhibits at this year’s fair. Lawrence Baker of Humboldt Township was the big winner in the corn contests. He placed first in both the yellow corn contest and the white corn contest. Z.B. White of Charleston Township was second in the yellow corn judging while Sherman Baker of Humboldt Township was second in the white corn contest and third in yellow corn… CHARLESTON — Following an argument at the fair harness races Wednesday between Albert (Bebe) Huffman, race track flagman, and Mrs. W.E. Daust, who drove her horse, Bradberry, in one of the races, the two became engaged in an altercation which ended with Mrs. Daust tearing off Huffman’s shirt and striking at him with a bottle. Huffman, it is charged, struck the woman several blows before separated by police. Yesterday, Mrs. Daust, represented by John Kincaid, was placed on trial for assault. The jury returned a verdict of not guilty. Huffman, charged with assault and battery, filed a plea of guilty. He was fined $3 and costs.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — A state grant of $426,220 has been offered to the City of Charleston to help finance construction of its new $1.8 million sewage treatment plant. In letters to Charleston and 39 other towns or sanitary districts, Gov. Richard Ogilvie offered a total of $27.4 million from the state’s $750 million bond act for local efforts to reduce water pollution. The offer to Charleston is 25 percent of the estimated cost eligible for state and federal grants. The Charleston sewage treatment project, started in March 1970, is expected to be completed this month… ARCOLA — Barbara Robertson, Miss Arcola 1971, will be on hand to greet visitors during a three-day revival of Arcola’s Broomcorn Festival this weekend. She will be located at the Broomcorn Palace, a scaled-down replica of the original four-story edifice erected for the first festival in 1898, at the intersection of Locust and Main streets. Entertainment, crafts and food booths will be part of the return of the Broomcorn Festival. The tall, stiff stalks, still used in the manufacture of brooms, was a prominent crop in the Arcola area at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Teams of walkers came to Coles County Memorial Airport Saturday morning to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, to bond together and to raise money to continue the fight against cancer. Saturday’s event raised more than $21,000 for the American Cancer Society, well over the goal of $15,000. Chairman Ralph Foley said the weekend total almost doubled last year’s total raised of $13,000. Nearly 20 teams of eight to 12 people took part in the relay. Each member was to raise a minimum of $50 to participate… CHARLESTON — The legal term “pro bono” means free of charge, but the original Latin term meant “for the good.” Area attorneys are trying to live up to both definitions by handling some civil cases on behalf of the needy. The Coles-Cumberland Bar Association recently adopted a policy that requires members to donate 10 hours annually for pro bono work or donate $250 in addition to their regular bar association dues. The Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation office in Mattoon is a federally funded office that handles civil cases for people it deems eligible. Two attorneys in the office handled about 800 cases last year in nine counties. Indigent people often need services for divorce, landlord-tenant disputes or bankruptcies and, without legal aid, could be disadvantaged… CHARLESTON — In its first-ever football game as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Illinois University downed Indiana State 35-16 at O’Brien Stadium Saturday night. The game counts as an OVC game because OVC member Tennessee State already had a full schedule before EIU became a member and could not play coach Bob Spoo’s team this season. Indiana State is a member of the Gateway Conference, which EIU departed after tying for the 1995 Gateway football championship.

