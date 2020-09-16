Glancing Back for Sept. 16

100 years ago,
Sept. 16, 1920
MATTOON — Despite a bitter fight for state offices, the vote in yesterday's Republican primary in Mattoon was decidedly smaller than had been expected. Rain in the morning seemed to dampen the political ardor of women, who apparently did not appear to enjoy suffrage as much as they had been expected to. A very light vote was cast by Democrats in Coles County, there being no particular contest, except for Congress. Edward F. Poorman, in the six westside townships of the county, received 433 votes to lead over three other candidates... CHARLESTON — Forty young people from Charleston who will attend various colleges and universities across the country, are making preparations for leaving. A larger number will go away this year than ever before. Thirty of the Charleston students will attend the University of Illinois while two plan to attend the University of Chicago and two will go to the University of Wisconsin. There is no report on the number who will stay in Charleston and attend the Eastern Illinois State Normal School.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Some flashlight batteries really do go on and on. While diving in scuba gear at the tower site on Lake Mattoon last week, Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars came across a flashlight he lost six years ago while on another repair dive at the same location. The flashlight was imbedded in the mud for years but later in the day of the recent find, when Chief Metzelaars cleaned the old flashlight, when he turned it on, it worked. The flashlight is a French-manufactured aqua diver's flashlight. The Ever-Ready people are being informed... CHARLESTON — The Illinois Commerce Commission has ruled that the Sixth Street railroad crossing in Charleston must remain open to traffic, the Charleston City Council was told by City Attorney S. John Muller last night. The Penn Central and Norfolk and Western Railway had filed petitions with the ICC to close the crossings at Sixth, Fourth and Olive. The ICC ruled that the other two crossings could be closed. The commission also ordered the railroads to install a system of flashing lights at the Sixth and Seventh streets crossings and gates on Sixth Street.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — With area residents filling trash bins in the background, a number of city and state officials formally kicked off Mattoon's recycling program yesterday morning. While the month-old recycling program was formalized, the city's cleanup day also was taking place. Commissioner Bob McDowell noted that 10 truckloads of trash were hauled away from the trash dropoff site behind City Hall. Mayor Wanda Ferguson said Mattoon residents have been using the recycling bins regularly. "These dumpsters are always being filled up," she said... MATTOON — Members of the Lake Land College Alumni Association are preparing for a productive second year. Officers for the Alumni Association are Cheryl Yount, Mattoon, president; Dyke Barkley, Paris, vice president; and Mona Houston, Mattoon, recording secretary. The first year for an organization is mainly one of organizing and planning, "but with dedicated alumni we managed to accomplish more," Yount said.
