Glancing Back for Sept. 16

MATTOON — Despite a bitter fight for state offices, the vote in yesterday's Republican primary in Mattoon was decidedly smaller than had been expected. Rain in the morning seemed to dampen the political ardor of women, who apparently did not appear to enjoy suffrage as much as they had been expected to. A very light vote was cast by Democrats in Coles County, there being no particular contest, except for Congress. Edward F. Poorman, in the six westside townships of the county, received 433 votes to lead over three other candidates... CHARLESTON — Forty young people from Charleston who will attend various colleges and universities across the country, are making preparations for leaving. A larger number will go away this year than ever before. Thirty of the Charleston students will attend the University of Illinois while two plan to attend the University of Chicago and two will go to the University of Wisconsin. There is no report on the number who will stay in Charleston and attend the Eastern Illinois State Normal School.