Glancing Back for Sept. 18

MATTOON — The immense work to be undertaken by the Mattoon Health and Charity Center was touched upon by a number of prominent citizens yesterday at the Health Center building at the city park. Between 40 and 50 representative men and women were in attendance and much enthusiasm was displayed. Plans are to have a clinic once a month. The clinics will be for the examination of crippled children and will be free to the public. The clinic is assisted by a program of the U.S. Department of Health... CHARLESTON — Election fraud in Coles County? Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston is in receipt of a telegram from the Chicago Herald-Examiner newspaper stating that a representative of that paper will visit Charleston this evening to investigate rumors of election fraud in Coles County. The message asked that Clerk Elston extend him all courtesies necessary to assist him in he investigation, but contained no hint of particular "frauds" under investigation.