Glancing Back for Sept. 18

100 years ago,
Sept. 18, 1920
MATTOON — The immense work to be undertaken by the Mattoon Health and Charity Center was touched upon by a number of prominent citizens yesterday at the Health Center building at the city park. Between 40 and 50 representative men and women were in attendance and much enthusiasm was displayed. Plans are to have a clinic once a month. The clinics will be for the examination of crippled children and will be free to the public. The clinic is assisted by a program of the U.S. Department of Health... CHARLESTON — Election fraud in Coles County? Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston is in receipt of a telegram from the Chicago Herald-Examiner newspaper stating that a representative of that paper will visit Charleston this evening to investigate rumors of election fraud in Coles County. The message asked that Clerk Elston extend him all courtesies necessary to assist him in he investigation, but contained no hint of particular "frauds" under investigation.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The leaking gate valve in the dam at Lake Mattoon was closed yesterday. Dean Van Wie, water department superintendent, said Mattoon Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars and a crew of divers were able to remove the last piece of concrete which was preventing the valve from closing. Officials still need to repair the base of the tower, from which the gate valve is controlled. Van Wie said ice likely caused damage to the tower's legs, which came lose from the base. More than 1 million gallons of water was leaking from the lake each day prior to yesterday's repairs... MATTOON — Officers and directors of the Junior Achievement program at Mattoon High School met at Central Illinois Public Service Co. yesterday to discuss ways of involving students in the program designed to acquaint them with the free enterprise system. Officers and board members include Robert G. Lane, president; Donald Cason, first vice president; Joseph Spitz, second vice president; Jerry Biggs, secretary-treasurer; and Robert Carlyle, Roy Sheppard, Robert Dohner and William Spencer, directors. Pat Monroe is program chairman.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — About 1,000 Special Olympians and 300 family members enjoyed the 12th annual Special Olympics Family Festival Saturday at Lake Land College. Olympians were guided to activity tents by 1,200 friend-for-a-day volunteers, about 900 of which McDowell estimated were Eastern Illinois University students. Consolidated Communications sponsors the event which this year had games and food booths in 45 tents in a carnival atmosphere... CHARLESTON — Trailmobile has increased the reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the party responsible for making bomb threats to the plant this summer. The reward has been increased to $15,000, up from $5,000. Of that, Trailmobile is $10,000. Coles Together and the Charleston Economic Development Corporation each has pitched in $2,500. The plant at 1000 N. 14th St., Charleston, has received six bomb threats since June 9. The company, which makes truck semi-trailers, employs about 1,200 people.
