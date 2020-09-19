Glancing Back for Sept. 19

MATTOON — Traffic was heavy North 34th Street from Western to Prairie Saturday afternoon. Two-thirds of the Mattoon Post Office letter carriers converged on the Robert W. Jackson residence to finish painting a garage which Jackson had started but was forced to drop because of a heart attack. Jackson, now retired, said it is great to live in a city where your fellow workers still care... TAYLORVILLE — Bill Bess made his football coaching debut at Mattoon High School a successful one last night as the Green Wave scored in each of the first three quarters en route to a 30-0 spanking of Taylorville. Halfback Gary Sanders ran for two touchdowns while quarterback Gregg Browne scored once and completed two-point conversion passes to Denny Duncan and Robbie Pinnell.

MATTOON — A new wing of the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home for the care of residents with Alzheimer's disease and related illnesses will be dedicated Sunday. The $3 million project includes 42 private rooms in a separate wing. The wing, called harmony Center, is scheduled to open in October. There are no dead-end hallways so patients may wander about. There's also a fenced-in garden area with a walkway for wandering... MATTOON — Opening ceremonies for the Lake Land College Career Center, a cooperative effort with the Illinois Department of Employment Security were held recently. The Career Center provides job search, assessment and training services to area residents. It serves participants in the Lake Land College Dislocated Worker Program and other job seekers. Bill Holland, assistant to the IDES director, said the state's goal is to open 55 career centers in the state with additional satellite centers.