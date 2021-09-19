Glancing Back for Sept. 19

MATTOON — With the last shipment of Saturday, the output of the Mattoon plant of the Brown Shoe Company averaged 1,116 pairs of completed tops per day. Mrs. A. Stark, the superintendent, is greatly pleased with the progress the girls are making. Starting with 15 workers, the plant has gradually increased its force until now they have 85 employees “who are turning out work in an acceptable manner,” according to Mrs. Stark. She expects to increase her force to 100 in a short time and expects this week’s production to be 1,600 pairs of finished tops daily… MATTOON — Summer passed away on Saturday with a final flicker of 88 degrees. Yesterday was a fall day, chill and other drear most of the day. Today showed a temperature of 57 degrees, a drop of 31 degrees, at 9 o’clock. About 10:30 o’clock it started to rain and a heavy downpour lasted until after 11… WINDSOR — Deal Marsh, a well-known resident of Windsor, has returned home after spending several days at his farm northwest of Shelbyville. He has been selling a quantity of old corn for 43 cents a bushel. He had the corn on hand for some time, but was unable to have it hauled to market when he was offered $1.85 a bushel for it. He still has over 1,800 bushels in his cribs but will hold this for a better market.

MATTOON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun installing new technology to make driving safer during hazardous weather. Predicting frost and storm conditions and evaluating how well highway crews are clearing roads will be the primary uses of the new weather towers. The towers should be operational by the end of October, officials said. Six 15-foot tall weather towers are located along Interstates 57, 70, 72 and 74 in the Paris district. Once in full operation, the weather towers will transmit data such as wind direction and speed, temperatures of the air, ground, pavement and bridge decks, current atmospheric conditions and pavement conditions… CHARLESTON — American College Test scores and other test results show Charleston students ahead of those statewide and nationwide. Assistant Superintendent Jeanne Walters told Charleston school board members the district’s ACT scores from last year averaged 22.7 out of a possible 36, while students who took college-preparatory courses scored 22.3. That compared to state averages of 19.7 and 22.8, respectively, and national averages of 19.0 and 22.0…MATTOON — John Noffke said he was calm Sunday night when he received a call at work that he had just won a new full-size pickup truck. Noffke was working at Kal-Kan when Mike Martin, co-chairman of the Knights of Columbus annual raffle, made the call about 9:15 p.m. Noffke bought two tickets in the raffle, the first time he’s ever purchased tickets in this raffle. He decided to take the truck with a list price of $21,000 from the Ken Diepholz auto dealership in Charleston, rather than $12,000 in cash.