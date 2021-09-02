Glancing Back for Sept. 2

MATTOON — Responses that have been received thus far by the members of the Mattoon Country Club indicate that attendance at the big house warming event Monday evening will be in the neighborhood of 500 people. Because of the large membership, it was deemed necessary to confine attendance to the club members and their dependents. Because of the large crowd, the dinner will be served cafeteria style. The final in the contest for the president’s cup will be played off by Carl Adler and John Cantlon. There also will be a swat fest for men and putting contest for women… CHARLESTON — Favonian, the 3-year-old trotter owned by a former Charleston man, Fred Edman, won the American Horse Breeders Futurity Wednesday at Readville, Mass., trotting the fastest mile of the year for a 3-year-old. He made a record of 2:05 ¾, besides winning a $6,000 purse. Mr. Edman has 26 racing wins to his credit, which is more than any other driver on the grand circuit. On Tuesday, he also won a $3,000 racing prize.

MATTOON — Central Illinois Public Service Co. has signed a letter of intent, under certain conditions, to purchase natural gas from William ZuHone and Clyde Bushue, both of Mattoon. This is the third such letter of intent to be signed in recent months. In April, similar statements had been signed by CIPS and Elton M. Botts and Charles Armantrout, both of whom are Mattoon oil producers. Botts had said in April a large gas field had been found underneath Mattoon. Robert G. Lane, manager of the Eastern Division of CIPS, said the utility hopes to obtain gas from ZuHone and Bushue by November… MATTOON — A Springfield newspaper recently printed an interesting story about a new concession at the Illinois State Fair. The concession, owned by Ray Phipps of Springfield, a Charleston native and former manager of the state fair, offered roasted corn on the cob. The business was called The Corn Crib. According to the article, the corn, which sells for 35 cents an ear, was trucked in from Phipps’ grandparents’ farm in Coles County… MATTOON — Known throughout the 13,000 local units of the American Legion Auxiliary as a “working president,” Mrs. Charles C. Shaw of Mattoon, National President of American Legion Auxiliary, has traveled almost a quarter of a million miles since she was installed in September 1970. Mrs. Shaw has visited 15 of the 18 military cemeteries in Europe. She visited Radio Free Europe headquarters in Germany and spent time at historical sites in the Far East. Recently, Mrs. Shaw met with President Nixon at the White House.