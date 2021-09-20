Glancing Back for Sept. 20

100 years ago,

Sept. 20, 1921

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Court devoted its session yesterday to a memorial service for Judge James Wesley Craig and Mattoon City Attorney Ira Powell, two members who passed away in August. Judge McNutt presiding called on Henry Neal of Charleston. Mr. Neal spoke with deep feeling of his 50 years of close association with Judge Craig. He mentioned two lessons from Judge Craig’s life, that work is the great thing that brings success and that there is such a thing as overwork. Clarence H. Douglas, in praise of Mr. Powell, said the city attorney was always willing to hear disputes and was equally willing to serve as mediator and pacifying the anger of others… MATTOON — J.L. Hurst, local agent of the Big Four Railroad, has been notified of a baseball team made up of St. Louis Browns to take a barnstorming tour through Illinois, playing teams in towns where a guarantee of $500 per game is guaranteed. Cal Crum is back in Mattoon and the old team is being reorganized to play three games with Charleston. If the local team is successful in these games, Mattoon fans would like to see them tackle those players from the big leagues. Interest in local baseball seems to be awakening and there is a possibility that a game may be arranged… CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted to appropriate $600 for marking the Lincoln circuit through Coles County. H.A. Neal of Charleston spoke in favor of the DAR Committee from Charleston and Mattoon who will be in charge of marking. The Lincoln circuit comprises 18 counties, which is known as the eighth judicial circuit and is the road Abraham Lincoln traveled in his practice of law, 1847-59. Markers at the Coles-Shelby and Coles-Edgar will be pressed cement guideposts about 5 feet tall designed by state architect Edgar Martin. In Coles County, the Lincoln circuit follows the old state road, Paradise being a thriving town at that time.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — This year’s United Fund campaign has been set at $82,334, a decrease of about $5,000 from the goal set for the 1970 campaign. William Brandvold, campaign chairman and vice president of Mattoon United Fund, said slightly more than $80,000 was collected in last year’s drive. The goal was $87,123. The campaign will begin Sept. 27 and continue through Oct. 8… CHARLESTON — The Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities has passed a resolution calling on the governor and Illinois Legislature to add $3.2 million to the current internal operating budgets of Eastern Illinois University and three other institutions. Last week the Board of Governors approved a $61.5 million budget for EIU and the other universities under its jurisdiction. While the new budget is $1.1 million larger than the fiscal 1971 budget, it also includes Governors State University of Park Forest which had not yet opened last year. EIU’s 1971-72 operating budget is $15.6 million, which is less than the $16.4 million operating budget of last year. The budget cuts by the governor and legislature come at a time when EIU’s enrollment is expected to top 9,000 students for the first time in the school’s history, compared to 8,652 students last year.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The biannual Coles County Business Expo starts tonight and will feature as many exhibits as ever. Fifty-five exhibit booths will open at 5 p.m. and continue all day Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. This year’s expo will feature a mixture of new businesses, like Internet provider Advantage Information Services and Meadowview Golf Club, as well as more established firms. Mattoon Photo is going to display new Kodak Visual Imaging, said Lois Love of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, a co-sponsor with the Charleston Area Chamber. Officials expect about 15,000 visitors to the expo at the Cross County Mall... CHARLESTON — A jury will not hear about ordinance violations John Beusch was found guilty of during the city’s lawsuit against him, Coles County Circuit Judge Gary Jacobs ruled yesterday. The city’s civil suit against Beusch alleges the city is entitled to possession of the Lake Charleston properties he leases from the city because of the pollution ordinance that Judge Dale Cini ruled Beusch was guilty of violating. But Jacobs ruled that allowing that information would put Beusch at a disadvantage during trial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0