Glancing Back for Sept. 21

CHARLESTON — The Charleston school district may rely on private donations or another outside source to pay for a second art teacher at Charleston High School. About 50 people who attended last night's school board meeting were told the district cannot afford to pay for additional staff. Board members were told that about 50 students who wanted to enroll in art were not able to do so. As part of budget cuts two years ago, CHS eliminated all part-time teaching positions. That left teacher Toni Satterfield to handle six art classes with about 150 students... MATTOON — Apple harvest for the area is in full swing. But the number of Coles County-area orchards is dwindling. Only three are open for business this season. Grissom's Lost Creek Orchard near Greenup is reporting a little better than average crop. And Moran's Orchard near Neoga reports a "nice crop considering the conditions." But closed this season are Ferguson Orchard near Charleston, Shady Crest Orchard near Arthur and Trower Orchard.