Glancing Back for Sept. 21

100 years ago,
Sept. 21, 1920
MATTOON — The 54th national encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic and its allied organizations opened formally yesterday at Indianapolis. Membership in the organization is 103,200, which is about one-third of its peak membership of 300,000 in 1890. Among the members of Mattoon Post No. 404 who are in Indianapolis to attend the national encampment are G.H. Russell, Sylvester McKenzie, W.L. King, W.P. Gover, O.L. Nicoll, G.W. Gaggi, Levi Ballinger, C.W. Robb, Charles Hardy, F.M. Dow, Dr. S.A. Campbell and S.D. Geary... MATTOON — Already rapid progress has been made in training for the coming football season at Mattoon High School. R.C. Hampton, a graduate of the Charleston normal school and for several years one of the mainstays of the team at that place is in charge. The first game is to be played in Mattoon Oct. 2 against Hillsboro High School. The "M" men trying for the team are Kidwell, M. Andrews, Franklin, Roth, Bresee, Gilbert, Kelly, Hesler, Johnson, Jones, Talley and Spitz.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Coles County State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson said he plans to file charges today after seizing the movie "Vixen" late Saturday at the Charleston Drive-In. Dotson said an obscenity charge will be filed against Frisina Enterprises, which owns the theater, and James Frisina of Taylorville, an officer of the business. Dotson said he asked 10 to 12 residents of the county to view the movie and determine whether they felt it was obscene. He said he hasn't spoken with all 10 or 12 individuals but all those he has spoken with said they believed it was legally obscene... MATTOON — Coles County Democratic candidates and local residents chatted with Adlai E. Stevenson III of Bloomington, Democratic candidate for U.S. senator, during an informal gathering last night at the Holiday Inn. Other Democratic candidates on hand included Bob Miller, for superintendent of educational service region; Jack record, for Coles County clerk; and James Branson, for sheriff.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The Charleston school district may rely on private donations or another outside source to pay for a second art teacher at Charleston High School. About 50 people who attended last night's school board meeting were told the district cannot afford to pay for additional staff. Board members were told that about 50 students who wanted to enroll in art were not able to do so. As part of budget cuts two years ago, CHS eliminated all part-time teaching positions. That left teacher Toni Satterfield to handle six art classes with about 150 students... MATTOON — Apple harvest for the area is in full swing. But the number of Coles County-area orchards is dwindling. Only three are open for business this season. Grissom's Lost Creek Orchard near Greenup is reporting a little better than average crop. And Moran's Orchard near Neoga reports a "nice crop considering the conditions." But closed this season are Ferguson Orchard near Charleston, Shady Crest Orchard near Arthur and Trower Orchard.
