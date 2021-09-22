Glancing Back for Sept. 22

MATTOON — Formal notice of the closing of the season for wearing straw hats was served on the public by the removal of the straw hat worn by Coles County State’s Attorney Charles H. Fletcher at a banquet of American Legion members last night, and its destruction by fire. Mr. Fletcher will not be wearing that hat again. The season for straw hats is now officially closed, with the destruction of the skypiece of the public prosecutor… CHARLESTON — The Brown Shoe Company plant in Charleston has been placed on an increased schedule to produce 3,600 pairs of shoes a day. The new order follows a request for more floor space. It is understood the company soon will erect another building in a short time. The Brown Shoe factory in Charleston has entered its third year… COOKS MILLS — The post office of Cooks Mills, located in the general store of Dantel Johns, was robbed sometime last night. Postmaster Clifford Hart found that about $85 in stamps and 400 pennies had been taken. Mr. Johns also found that a quantity of cigars had been taken from his store. Thus far, nothing else is missing.

MATTOON — The Area E-7 Hospital Association building fund campaign has reached $533,306, or about 21 percent of the $2.5 million goal, according to Melvin C. Lockard, general campaign chairman. The fund drive is for the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Members of the Founders’ Gifts Committee turned in a record $159,000 in gift pledges last night. That committee is seeking major gift pledges from corporations, individuals, physicians and dentists, Lockard said… MATTOON — Coles County has switched Congressional districts after a three-judge panel approved Illinois’ reapportionment plan drawn up by Republicans. Coles has been removed from U.S. Rep. William Springer’s 23rd District and place the county in a new 23rd District represented by U.S. Rep. George Shipley, D-Olney. Springer is a Champaign Republican. Removed from Springer’s district are Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Douglas, Edgar and Moultrie counties. Coles now will be in a district that also includes part of Macon and Montgomery counties plus all of Christian, Shelby, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence and Vermilion counties… CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council voted unanimously last night to purchase the 21,000-square foot Rardin Building at Sixth and Jackson for use as a City Hall. According to City Attorney S. John Muller the cost to the city is approximately $270,000 in cash, property and a mortgage. The city agreed to pay owners Jack Rardin and his mother, Margaret, $80,000 in cash. The city will transfer ownership of the current City Hall and the former Van Bell Building to the Rardins. The city also agreed to take over a $150,000 mortgage on the Rardin Building. Muller said mortgage payments would be made by building tenants which currently include Sears, Charleston Production Credit Association, Motts Barber Shop, Buxton and Associates, Fidelity Union Life Insurance, a law office and Mai Lai Salon of Beauty.