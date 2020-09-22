Glancing Back for Sept. 22

100 years ago,
Sept. 22, 1920
CHARLESTON — The sum of $102,525 was levied by the Coles County Board of Supervisors yesterday, the sum being needed for the expenses of the county during the coming fiscal year. The biggest line item in the budget is $25,000 for the care of paupers. Care of prisoners at the county jail is set at $4,500, Relief for the blind is $3,500 and the mothers' partial relief fund is put at $2,500. Salaries for various employees and officials comes to $15,875... CHARLESTON — The official canvassing board of Coles County finished its task today of canvassing the vote cast in the primary election of last week. The canvass does show John G. Oglesby captured the Republican nomination for governor, receiving 1,616 votes from men and 1,154 votes of the women for a total of 2,770. Len Small had a total of 2,375 votes with 1,593 votes from the men of the county and 682 from women voters. On the Democrat side, James Hamilton Lewis had 994 total votes, collecting 841 of men and 153 from women. His opponent, Barrett O'Hara had but 144 votes of men and 25 from women for 169 total.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Postmaster Leonard Finnegan today announced that "public finance windows" at the Mattoon Post Office will be closed on Saturdays beginning Oct. 3. For customers who find it difficult to do postal business during normal weekday hours, windows at the post office will remain open until 6 p.m. on Fridays, starting Oct. 2. The lobby will be open Saturdays as usual for lock-box customers, but manned windows providing stamps, money orders, parcel post and other services will be closed. The window schedule change also is being put in place in many area post offices, including Charleston, Urbana, Champaign and Danville... CHARLESTON — A Coles County grand jury yesterday returned indictments against 26 people, including James Frisina of Taylorville and Charles Fletcher, manager of Frisina Enterprises' Charleston Drive-In. They were indicted on a charge of obscenity. The indictment stems from the showing of the X-rated movie, "Vixen," which was stopped and seized during a raid at 11:50 p.m. Saturday while the film was in progress. Signing the complaint for the warrant were Mrs. Billy (Marjorie) Shafer and Mrs. W.G. (Olive) Alexander, both of Charleston.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Tuition, room and board, and student fees will go up by at least 4.3 percent next year at Eastern Illinois University. EIU's 4.3 percent tuition increase was the highest that was approved yesterday by the Board of Governors Universities. The board also approved a 5.8 percent increase in EIU's room and board rates for the 1996-97 year and a 5.4 percent increase in mandatory student fees. All the fees were approved by student groups on campus... CASEY — This Clark County community's residents are hoping to be picked as the location for the state's newest medium-security prison. Casey is one of 34 Illinois cities interested in housing the 1,800-inmate prison, the Illinois Department of Corrections announced. Marshall, in Clark County, also submitted an application. Casey Industries President Jay Markwell said the organization has about 120 acres north of Casey to be used as the site for the prison which would employ 400 people.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!