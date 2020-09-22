Glancing Back for Sept. 22

CHARLESTON — The sum of $102,525 was levied by the Coles County Board of Supervisors yesterday, the sum being needed for the expenses of the county during the coming fiscal year. The biggest line item in the budget is $25,000 for the care of paupers. Care of prisoners at the county jail is set at $4,500, Relief for the blind is $3,500 and the mothers' partial relief fund is put at $2,500. Salaries for various employees and officials comes to $15,875... CHARLESTON — The official canvassing board of Coles County finished its task today of canvassing the vote cast in the primary election of last week. The canvass does show John G. Oglesby captured the Republican nomination for governor, receiving 1,616 votes from men and 1,154 votes of the women for a total of 2,770. Len Small had a total of 2,375 votes with 1,593 votes from the men of the county and 682 from women voters. On the Democrat side, James Hamilton Lewis had 994 total votes, collecting 841 of men and 153 from women. His opponent, Barrett O'Hara had but 144 votes of men and 25 from women for 169 total.