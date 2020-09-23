Glancing Back for Sept. 23

MATTOON — Loot to the value of $1,000 was taken by thieves who plundered the homes of A.J. Authenreith and George Cobb Jr. the past two nights. Among items taken from the Authenreith home were two gold watches, one bearing the name "Lulu" and the other with the initials "M.A." Cash also was taken. At the Cobb home, taken were two leather travel bags, a diamond brooch, a child's diamond ring, a gold watch with monogram, four men's shirts and several pairs of slacks plus cash and other items. In both instances the homes were generally ransacked... CHARLESTON — The annual meeting of the Eastern Illinois Dental Society was held in the Charleston Chamber of Commerce rooms the past two days. Dr. Lloyd Gardner, head of the dentist department of the Mayo Bros. hospital in Rochester, Minn., gave a lecture on "When and How to Extract Teeth." Officers elected for the coming year are Dr. Wood of Kansas, president; Dr. O.E. Hite of Charleston, vice president; and Dr. Bacon of Newman, secretary.