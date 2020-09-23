Glancing Back for Sept. 23

100 years ago,
Sept. 23, 1920
MATTOON — Loot to the value of $1,000 was taken by thieves who plundered the homes of A.J. Authenreith and George Cobb Jr. the past two nights. Among items taken from the Authenreith home were two gold watches, one bearing the name "Lulu" and the other with the initials "M.A." Cash also was taken. At the Cobb home, taken were two leather travel bags, a diamond brooch, a child's diamond ring, a gold watch with monogram, four men's shirts and several pairs of slacks plus cash and other items. In both instances the homes were generally ransacked... CHARLESTON — The annual meeting of the Eastern Illinois Dental Society was held in the Charleston Chamber of Commerce rooms the past two days. Dr. Lloyd Gardner, head of the dentist department of the Mayo Bros. hospital in Rochester, Minn., gave a lecture on "When and How to Extract Teeth." Officers elected for the coming year are Dr. Wood of Kansas, president; Dr. O.E. Hite of Charleston, vice president; and Dr. Bacon of Newman, secretary.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — William Kuntsler, defense attorney for the "Chicago 7," charged last night in a speech at Eastern Illinois University that the Nixon administration is trying to "neutralize and muffle" dissent on the nation's college campuses. Speaking before approximately 2,500 people in Lantz Gym, Kuntsler declared that students are "the major enemy of the state." College administrators are being blamed for being "soft on students." Kuntsler said society "equates a useful citizen as a person who basically accepts the general way of life." Students are unwilling to accept a way of life which calls for war in Vietnam and places a premium on materialism." ... MATTOON — Several members of the 1920 Mattoon High School football team will be on hand Friday when the team will be honored at the 10th annual MHS Letterman's Night Banquet. George Franklin, a member of the 1920 team, will be the main speaker. The 1920 team lost just once in nine games. Coached by Rocky Hampton, the Mattoon club defeated Hillsboro, Casey (twice), Arthur, Pana, Tuscola and Shelbyville while being tied by Tuscola and losing to Urbana.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Most area counties and police agencies showed slight increases in crime during 1994, following a statewide trend, according to Illinois State Police figures. Only Shelby County in the immediate area showed a decrease in its overall crime rate. Coles County showed a 1.4 percent increase, with assaults and batteries being the most frequently committed crimes. There were 205 such offenses committed in Coles in 1994, compared to 132 in 1993, a 55.3 percent increase. The City of Mattoon showed a 7.6 percent increase, due mostly to 44 assaults and batteries, and increase of 12, and 35 vehicle thefts, an increase of 16. The City of Charleston had a 2.2 percent decrease with crime dropping in all categories for assaults and batteries with a 30.3 percent increase... MATTOON — Two police dogs from Coles County placed in the upper half of the field at national competition at Oklahoma City. Sgt. Steve Darimont and Duke from the Coles County Sheriff's Department finished 31st among the 119 participants. Officer Greg Voudrie and Baron of the Mattoon Police Department placed 57th.
