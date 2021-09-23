Glancing Back for Sept. 23

100 years ago,

Sept. 23, 1921

MATTOON — A number of changes in the offices of the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad, located in Mattoon, have been made, to become effective on Monday. R.G. Miller, chief clerk to H.J. Roth, superintendent of the Indiana Division in Mattoon, will be the new chief clerk in Champaign. E.E. Batson, present assistant chief to Mr. Roth, will succeed Mr. Miller as chief clerk in Mattoon. Kenneth C. Holmes, at present, clerk to Roadmaster G.M. O’Rourke and a Mattoon boy, is promoted to assistant chief clerk for Superintendent Roth. Harry G. Seibert, also of Mattoon, who has held various positions in the division offices, is promoted to chief clerk to the roadmaster… MATTOON — At a meeting of the Coles-Cumberland Medical Society last night there was an address by Dr. Edward Ochsner of Chicago. The speaker was late in arriving, T.V. Wright giving a number of pipe organ selections to bridge the wait. Dr. Ochsner has made known his objections to the Health Center movement, such as the one now in Mattoon. He disapproves of health centers funded by the state or is under the influence of state departments. Public health centers mark the encroachment of government management of private affairs. He then launched into a tirade against osteopaths, chiropractors, hydropaths, Christian Scientists and the many forms of “healing” which he characterized as “quackiness.” The meeting ended without the ringing of a bell, the throwing of a chair or the presentation of any reason the public ought to fight off health centers.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Most of the people testifying at a hearing in Mattoon yesterday said “sewer bans” should be relaxed or totally eliminated in cities that are making a reasonable effort to meet new state antipollution standards. The Illinois Pollution Control Board hearing was attended by about 40 people. The board imposed a sewer ban on Mattoon because it felt Mattoon officials were not meeting state timetables in making major sewer improvements. Local officials testifying said Mattoon is “working hard” to meet the standards and that the ban is a hardship to business, industry and individuals… CHARLESTON — Formal groundbreaking ceremonies for the $2.3 million Charleston Plaza Shopping Center were held yesterday. The 125,113-square foot shopping center is being built on 11.5 acres at the southwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. Anchor store for the shopping center will be the 54,372-square foot G.T. Grant Department Store. Also included will be a 6,000-square foot Goodyear Tire Center.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Before a tranquil river utterly unlike the tragic afternoon four months ago, a memorial was dedicated yesterday to two Eastern Illinois University students who drowned there in May and two previous drowning victims at the Lake Charleston spillway. About 250 family members, friends and fellow students joined Charleston Mayor Dan Cougill and EIU Student Body President Jason Anselment to dedicate the stone marker. Joseph Bee, 23, and Timothy Fix, 21, two EIU students, drowned on May 9 after sliding down the spillway, which was swollen and swirling following heavy rains. John Bauer and Sean Wickham, both of Charleston, also drowned earlier, Bauer in 1992 and Wickham in 1981 after their boats tipped over in similar conditions at the spillway. Following the brief ceremony, many family members and friends laid roses at the base of the 5 ½-foot tall black granite marker… MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Telecom Services, a subsidiary of Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications, is nearing completion of a $7 million investment that will expand telecommunication links between Central Illinois and Chicago. A 131-mile underground fiber optics cable route is being built from Mattoon to Chicago. Once completed, it will expand voice and data services of sister company Illinois Consolidated telephone Co.

