Glancing Back for Sept. 24

100 years ago,
Sept. 24, 1920
CHARLESTON — Dr. George T. Palmer, president of the Illinois Tuberculosis Association, conducted an all-day clinic yesterday for the Coles County Tuberculosis Association, at which 16 people were examined. In attendance were Drs. Starr, Iknayan, Swickard, Dudley, Shaffer, O.C. Brown and Greer of Charleston, and Drs. Freeman, Voigt and and Bell of Mattoon, Dr. Allen of Arcola, Dr. Harwood of Janesville and Dr. Rhodes of Toledo. Miss Ruel, Coles County tuberculosis nurse, was assisted in the clinic by Mrs. Canaday, Charleston school nurse; Mrs. Angle, Red Cross secretary; and Miss Dora Alexander... CHARLESTON — The annual inspection of the Coles County Farm near Ashmore was made by members of the County Board of Supervisors and county officials yesterday, it being an all-day affair. Although the day was warm, one of the chief forms of amusement was jumping, an old-fashioned sport such as high jumping, standing broad jump, running broad jump, etc. They had jumping contests, both men and women taking part. The most proficient in this art being Supervisors Carl H. Ozee and French Highland and Fred Wood, deputy county clerk.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Approximately 200 people attended an Older Americans White House Community Forum yesterday at the Robert G. DeMars Memorial Youth Center. It was hosted by the Coles County Welfare Services Committee. Seniors mentioned the need for transportation within the cities of Mattoon and Charleston, crowded conditions at the hospital, the need for visiting nurses and a low-cost retirement village... CHARLESTON — A new $1.6 million sewage treatment plant being built on a 68-acre site west of Charleston will be able to handle a city with a population of 40,000 when completed in summer of 1971. According to W.A. Irwin, Charleston city engineer, the new plant will enable Charleston to grow and handle industrial expansion. By 1990, the population is expected to reach 30,000.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
