Glancing Back for Sept. 24

CHARLESTON — Dr. George T. Palmer, president of the Illinois Tuberculosis Association, conducted an all-day clinic yesterday for the Coles County Tuberculosis Association, at which 16 people were examined. In attendance were Drs. Starr, Iknayan, Swickard, Dudley, Shaffer, O.C. Brown and Greer of Charleston, and Drs. Freeman, Voigt and and Bell of Mattoon, Dr. Allen of Arcola, Dr. Harwood of Janesville and Dr. Rhodes of Toledo. Miss Ruel, Coles County tuberculosis nurse, was assisted in the clinic by Mrs. Canaday, Charleston school nurse; Mrs. Angle, Red Cross secretary; and Miss Dora Alexander... CHARLESTON — The annual inspection of the Coles County Farm near Ashmore was made by members of the County Board of Supervisors and county officials yesterday, it being an all-day affair. Although the day was warm, one of the chief forms of amusement was jumping, an old-fashioned sport such as high jumping, standing broad jump, running broad jump, etc. They had jumping contests, both men and women taking part. The most proficient in this art being Supervisors Carl H. Ozee and French Highland and Fred Wood, deputy county clerk.