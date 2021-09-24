Glancing Back for Sept. 24

100 years ago,

Sept. 24, 1921

MATTOON — Cal Crum’s Independents of Mattoon and Fred Strodtbeck’s Fast Team of Charleston will open the Coles County championship series of three ball games on Sunday. In the series of last fall, Charleston won the county championship, and Mattoon’s horsehide tossers will do their best to return the flag to Mattoon. Crum’s team is believed to be strong enough to defeat the ancient enemy. Last year, after Mattoon won the first game of the series, the county seat team won the final two contests… CHARLESTON — Dr. J.C. Newman of Danville and George Newman of Indianapolis are visiting their brother, Wade Newman, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. J.E. Carter, at the Carter farm south of Charleston. Although Wade Newman is 84 and J.C. Newman is nearly 50 years old, this is the first time the brothers have met. More than 50 years ago, Wade Newman left his home in Indiana and came to Coles County. He never returned. Shortly after he left, his brother, J.C. Newman, was born… CHARLESTON — By chance, 12 veterans of the Civil War assembled yesterday morning near the Victory Memorial Arch, where they discussed old times for more than an hour. The chance meeting was caused by R.P. McPheeters, 79, of Sullivan, who was here visiting his daughter, Mrs. T.L. Bond. Mr. McPheeters happened to stroll by the arch and sighted a comrade. Soon, they were joined by a third and then others stopped until there were 12 of the brave boys who wore the blue. Those gathered were John G. Titus, 89; Isaac Sampson, 84; H.R. McKee, 83; Rice P. Hackett, 83; G.W. France, 79; W.G. Armstrong, 77; James Hamuton, 74; Thomas Patterson, 80; Zach Scott, 80; and Rev. Scott Cooper, 73.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — A 16-member committee of faculty, administrators and students has been named by new Eastern Illinois University President Gilbert Fite to study in depth all operational and instructional programs of the university. Fite said any first-rate institution is continuously doing a self-study. Membership of the committee includes 13 faculty and administrators and three students. Faculty and administrative members include Joe Connelly, James Giffin, William Keppler, Wayne Owens, John Morrisey, Frances Pollard, Jack Richardson, Marian Shuff, Clifford Strandberg, Sam Taber, Donald Tingley, Lynn Trank and Roger Whitlow. Two undergraduates and one grad student also will serve… MATTOON — Virgil Bond, formerly of Mattoon and former news director of WEIC Radio in Charleston, has been named executive secretary of the Idaho Horse Racing Commission. On the basis of 26 years in racing, Bond has 22,000 races to his credit as an official in various capacities. A native of Arizona, Bond has worked many years as a rodeo announcer and official. He left Coles County a little more than a year ago.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Undergraduate students at Eastern Illinois University will see a $72 increase in next year’s tuition bill and a $21 jump in fees. The EIU Board of Trustees voted unanimously to increase tuition by 3.5 percent for undergraduates and 3.3 percent for grad students. Full-time students who are Illinois residents are currently paying $1,026 a semester. Starting in fall 1997, tuition will be $1,062 a semester. Full-time students who are not Illinois residents will see tuition jump by $108 per semester, from $3,078 to $3,186. Morgan Olsen, vice president for business affairs, said tuition is increasing because the state’s share of support continues to decline. State support in 1980 was 77.2 percent of EIU’s budget. Now the state provides 64.8 percent… NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Coles County resident Larry Wilson was recognized by the National Association of County Agricultural Professionals at their annual meeting here. Wilson, the son of Robert and Joyce Wilson of Westfield, received the associations Distinguished Service Award for the 1996 program year. Wilson was cited for both his rural and urban work in addressing critical issues. A former Coles County Extension Service adviser, Wilson increased 4-H livestock program enrollment. He also established a 4-H career program with agribusinesses. He also established programs with Master Gardeners in the Chicago/Cook County unit.

