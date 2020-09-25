Glancing Back for Sept.25

MATTOON — Postal inspectors today are checking their records of registered mail in an effort to learn the exact amount of loot obtained by two masked bandits who robbed Illinois Central Railroad Train No. 2, known as the New Orleans Special, last night. It is believed the amount taken may run as high as $100,000. The train goes through Mattoon as part of the New Orleans to Chicago run. Three of the registered mail sacks were from Memphis, one from New Orleans, one from St. Louis and one from Champaign. The robbery apparently occurred when the train stopped briefly about 50 miles south of Chicago... MATTOON — Two carrier pigeons were released from cages in front of the Owings Drug Store this morning at 10 o'clock, the birds carrying messages to St. Louis. The pigeons when first let loose rested for about five minutes, one on the roof of the Katz building and the other on top of the National Bank of Mattoon, after which they rose and started their flight westward.