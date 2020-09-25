Glancing Back for Sept.25

100 years ago,
Sept. 25, 1920
MATTOON — Postal inspectors today are checking their records of registered mail in an effort to learn the exact amount of loot obtained by two masked bandits who robbed Illinois Central Railroad Train No. 2, known as the New Orleans Special, last night. It is believed the amount taken may run as high as $100,000. The train goes through Mattoon as part of the New Orleans to Chicago run. Three of the registered mail sacks were from Memphis, one from New Orleans, one from St. Louis and one from Champaign. The robbery apparently occurred when the train stopped briefly about 50 miles south of Chicago... MATTOON — Two carrier pigeons were released from cages in front of the Owings Drug Store this morning at 10 o'clock, the birds carrying messages to St. Louis. The pigeons when first let loose rested for about five minutes, one on the roof of the Katz building and the other on top of the National Bank of Mattoon, after which they rose and started their flight westward.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -— The board of directors of the Area E-7 Hospital Association has submitted an application for federal funds to partially finance construction of a 200-bed hospital. An application for $8 million in Hill-Burton funds has been filed, according to Ralph Glenn of the hospital board. Glenn said the board has selected George M. Tankey of Charleston, general manager of the Blaw-Knox Construction Co. plant in Mattoon as president. Robert M. Moore of Charleston, president of Moore Farm Building, is vice president; Harley Holt, vice president of business services at Eastern Illinois University, is secretary; and Clark Brogan of Mattoon, vice president of First National Bank of Mattoon, is treasurer... MATTOON — Enrollment in the Mattoon school district has increased by about 300 students this year, primarily because of kindergarten classes which have started in public schools for the first time. A school spokesman said enrollment in the district is 5,654, including 16 homebound students. At the end of last school year, total enrollment was 5,346.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Tom Skinner, vice president of Ingersoll-Rander's Blaw-Knox Paver Division based in Mattoon, recently participated in a campaign in Washington to urge members of Congress to pass legislation authorizing the establishment of a National Highway System. The project would establish a system of roads and highways that would receive priority funding for repairs and upgrades. The Mattoon Blaw-Knox plant employs 500 people... LERNA — The sixth annual Lerna Days festivities featured two of the people who have resided in the village the longest as its Citizens of the Year. Cathy and Merrell Fisher were honored in the festival. The Fishers have lived in Lerna for 49 years. They also have been involved with the village board, park district board, school board, Presbyterian Church, Lions Club, Girl Scouts and more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!