Glancing Back for Sept. 26

MATTOON — Lake Land College is now in the process of developing a possibly unique agricultural and scientific program on its more than 300 acres of land south of Mattoon. To the west and south of the campus buildings now nearing completion, officials plan to develop three lakes for educational and possibly recreational use. In addition, plans are being made for agricultural test plots, various specimen plantings, natural woodland areas, natural prairie grasses and more... MATTOON — The largest crowd to ever witness a Mattoon High School football team open its home schedule was on hand last night for the Green Wave's 24-8 decision of Paris in the annual MHS Alumni Lettermen's game. Athletic Director Harry Gaines estimated the attendance "in excess of 4,000" and the large gathering included five members of the 1920 Green Wave team. The '20 team, 7-1-1, was honored at a pre-game banquet in which George Franklin, a member of that team, served as the main speaker.

LERNA — The continued popularity of school and summer youth programs at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site is showing up in an annual fundraiser to benefit the site. The $29,000 campaign goal of the Lincoln/Sargent Farm Foundation is nearly double what was raised last year. The campaign seeks $12,000 for the school-year program and training for the approximately 65 young people who volunteer during the summer at the site. The education program enables about 2,000 students to participate in the fifth-grade live-in program... SULLIVAN — U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard awarded a federal grant for a water quality incentive program meant to minimize agriculture runoff into Lake Shelbyville. More than 17,000 acres of farmland and many landowners will be affected under the program and the $239,590 grant to support water quality improvement in the Whitley Creek Watershed. The project will provide payments to farmers and landowners who improve and protect the quality of the lake's water by minimizing use of pollutants such as pesticides.